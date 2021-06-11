E3 2021 schedule: How to watch Ubisoft, Microsoft, Nintendo and more

E3 2021 is upon us. While this year’s online-only iteration of the popular gaming show is a bit messier than usual, there’s already been a ton of exciting gaming news. The festivities unofficially kicked off with the Summer Game Fest on June 10. On June 11, we got a handful of smaller livestreams, including the Tribeca Games Spotlight. But on June 12, the big press conferences begin in earnest.

If you want to see everything that E3 2021 has to offer, Tom’s Guide has compiled the whole schedule here, and included links so that you can watch every livestream as it happens. Whether you want to be glued to your computer for the entire event, or just catch the streams that interest you, you can tune in quickly, easily and on any platform you wish.

Here’s the full schedule for E3 2021, including press conferences from Ubisoft, Gearbox, Xbox and Bethesda, Square Enix, Capcom, Razer, Nintendo, Bandai Namco and more.

E3 2021 livestreams

First and foremost: If you want to watch the official E3 2021 stream, it will include every major show as it happens. You can find this ongoing livestream on the official E3 website, although you’ll need an account to log in. There’s also an official E3 2021 YouTube channel and an E3 Twitch channel, which should host content as the weekend progresses.

Saturday, June 12

Ubisoft Forward – 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM BST

Ubisoft is the publisher behind hit series like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry and Watch Dogs. Expect to see something about Far Cry 6, and maybe some updates about what’s next in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. You can watch on either YouTube or Twitch.

Gearbox E3 Showcase – 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET / 10 PM BST

Gearbox publishes Borderlands, and is currently working on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which we saw during the Summer Game Fest. You can see it as it airs on the official E3 Twitch channel, or on the Gearbox YouTube channel.

Sunday, June 13

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase – 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST

Expect this to be a big one. Microsoft and Bethesda will give a joint presentation this year, showing off what the two companies can do now that they’re officially working together. We could see Starfield, Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom, Halo, Hellblade — the list goes on. You can watch this one on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter or Facebook.

Square Enix – 12:15 PM PT / 3:15 PM ET / 8:15 PM BST

Square Enix is another publisher with a lot of properties under its belt, from Final Fantasy to Tomb Raider, and from Dragon Quest to Marvel’s Avengers. Some Final Fantasy XVI news wouldn’t go amiss this year. You can watch the presentation on YouTube, or on Twitch.

PC Gaming Show – 2:30 PM PT / 5:30 PM ET / 10:30 PM BST

Hosted by our sister site PC Gamer, the PC Gaming Show is a longstanding E3 tradition in which we hear from PC game developers, large and small, as well as some of the most popular hardware manufacturers. Expect to hear about niche indie games, massive blockbusters, the latest advancements in GPU hardware, powerful prebuilt systems and everything in between. It’s available on YouTube or Twitch.

Future Games Show – 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET / 12 AM BST (6/14)

Another show from one of our sister sites, the Future Games Show is a GamesRadar production. Expect to see an eclectic mix of indie and big-budget games from a variety of publishers, including Sega, Private Division and Xseed. It’s available on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook.

Monday, June 14

Capcom – 2:30 PM PT / 5:30 PM ET / 10:30 PM BST

Capcom publishes series like Resident Evil, Devil May Cry and Monster Hunter. Over the past year, it’s released a string of critically acclaimed titles and generated a lot of goodwill from both fans and the press. You can see what’s next for the venerable Japanese publisher on either YouTube or Twitch.

Razer – 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET / 11 PM BST

Razer produces some of our favorite gaming hardware and peripherals, from stylish laptops to comfortable mice, keyboards and headsets. It’s also dabbled in gaming chairs and even public health technology. You can see what the company has in store next on YouTube or Twitch.

Tuesday, June 15

Nintendo Direct – 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST

One of the most highly anticipated livestreams from E3 2021, Nintendo could finally show off The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Or it could subvert fan expectations and focus mostly on indie and mid-budget fare. Either way, you can catch the Nintendo Direct livestream on YouTube or Twitch.

Bandai Namco – 2:25 PM PT / 5:25 PM ET / 10:25 PM BST

Bandai Namco has at least two big titles to show off this year: Tales of Arise and Elden Ring. The company also publishes fan-favorite series such as Pac-Man and licensed Dragon Ball games. The company’s official YouTube channel and official Twitch channel will both host its livestream: the last major publisher showcase from E3 2021.

E3 2021: What to expect

We’ve already gotten a huge announcement from E3: a gameplay reveal and a release date for the highly anticipated Elden Ring. Expect more information on this dark, atmospheric action/RPG from the Bandai Namco showcase on Tuesday.

Microsoft and Bethesda’s showcase has the potential to be one of the most exciting events at the show, since it represents the first time that the two companies have given an extended joint presentation. Don’t expect anything from Sony, however. The company is not attending E3 this year, and we can only assume that it will put out another State of Play livestream later in the summer.

Tom’s Guide will cover all of the streams above with live-blogs, recaps and individual posts on popular games. Stay tuned to the website over the next few days to learn everything that E3 2021 has in store.