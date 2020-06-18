Dell XPS 13 killer leaked — meet the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano

Many companies have tried — and failed — to knock the Dell XPS 13 off its pedestal as the best laptop around. But it looks like Lenovo has a new challenger on the way in the ThinkPad X1 Nano.

According to NotebookCheck, a recent GitHub driver page has revealed the existence of two new ThinkPad X1 laptops: the ThinkPad X1 Nano and the ThinkPad X1 Next.

So what is the ThinkPad X1 Nano? As reported by Laptop Mag, the Nano was previously mentioned in a ThinkPad Roadmap leak. And it could hit the market before the end of the year.

In a YouTube interview by TechnoBook with Lenovo South Africa manager Thibault Dousso, he reportedly said that the ThinkPad X1 Nano will feature a 13-inch display. He also mentioned that the focus would be on light weight and that the ThinkPad X1 Nano will be on the market around November. However, for some reason that YouTube clip has been pulled from the article.

A previous report from NotebookCheck said that the ThinkPad X1 Nano would be one of the three new laptops to feature Intel’s new 10nm Tiger Lake chip. The other two models are the ThinkPad X1 Titanium and ThinkPad X12.

For now, the Dell XPS 13 remains the best ultraportable laptop around. The latest version offers an even more immersive InfinityEdge display, a better keyboard and larger touchpad. Plus, the 1080p version of the laptop lasted over 12 hours on our battery test.

But the ThinkPad X1 Nano could be just the challenger the XPS 13 needs to shake things up. We’ll keep you posted on any other leaks as we get closer to launch.