Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network just pulled this show over controversy

Well, this isn't a good look. Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network, which launched on cable last week, is pulling the renovation show Home Work over allegations of shoddy work and budget overruns.

The Gaines have parlayed stardom on HGTV's Fixer Upper into a lifestyle empire of books, restaurants, shops and clothing lines. The crown jewel is Magnolia Network, created in partnership with Discovery, which took over the DIY Network. Magnolia content has been streaming on Discovery Plus since July, and January 5 marked its debut on cable.

Home Work features Andy and Candis Meredith, who renovate homes in Utah. The couple previously hosted Old Home Love on HGTV. Their new show has been available on Discovery Plus for months and was seen as a key part of the cable launch.

Home Work stars Andy and Candis Meredith (Image credit: Magnolia Network)

But now, Magnolia Network and Discovery Plus have removed the series after several homeowners accused the hosts of damaging their properties during renovations and blowing their budgets by tens of thousands of dollars. The Merediths have denied the accusations.

One client, Aubry Bennion, posted her tale on Instagram. She said that the Merediths agreed to renovate her kitchen in three weeks for $25,000, but the project ended up taking five months and costing $39,000 (with much of the money spent fixing issues created by the renovations). Bennion also alleged that the Merediths never showed her a budget, despite multiple requests.

At least two other homeowners have come forward with similar stories. In response, the Merediths posted a statement to social media. "We've seen stories that has [sic] been circulating, and although we cannot speak for anyone but ourselves, we can say that we have always tried to give everything we have to make anyone we work with happy," they wrote.

Bennion also noted that she reached out to Magnolia Network for help, but claims that producers gave Candis a "stern talking to" and nothing ultimately changed.

"I want Magnolia to be accountable,” she said. “It’s mind-blowing to me that they would put Magnolia’s name and reputation on the line or that they would allow these people to represent them without any sort of oversight or mentoring.”

Another homeowner, Vienna Goates, echoed those sentiments and mentioned Chip and Joanna Gaines in a post on Instagram.

"We had faith in the reputation of Chip and Joanna and their beloved Magnolia brand and Candis's repeated assurances that everything would work out," she wrote.

The controversy finally led Magnolia Network to pull Home Work for the foreseeable future. Network president Allison Page issued this response: "Magnolia Network is aware that certain homeowners have expressed concerns about renovation projects undertaken by Candis and Andy Meredith. Within the last few days, we have learned additional information about the scope of these issues, and we have decided to remove Home Work from the Magnolia Network line up pending a review of the claims that have been made."

