Chelsea vs. Man United live stream: Watch this Premier League clash

Chelsea vs. Man United start time and channels The Chelsea vs. Man United match kicks off at 11:30 a.m. EST/8:30 a.m. PST on Sunday (Feb. 28). In the U.S., you can watch the match on NBCSN, though Telemundo is also airing a Spanish-language broadcast on free TV. UK viewers can catch Chelsea vs. Man United on Sky Sports.

Two teams battling it out for a spot in Europe next season square off this weekend, in the Chelsea vs. Man United live stream. The Red Devils have their sights set on challenging for the Premier League title — they head into the weekend 10 points behind cross-town rival Man City and need to keep stringing together wins to stay in the title race.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are back in the European picture for next year, just a few points out of the Champions League spots. They've yet to lose under new manager Thomas Tuchel, and the Blues will be looking to avenge last season's home loss to Man United.

So there's plenty at stake in this Chelsea vs. Man United match-up — so much so that you'll want to be sure to catch a live stream of the match. WE can help you do that, along with showing you how to use a VPN to find a Chelsea vs. Man United live stream if the match isn't available in your area.

How to use a VPN to watch Chelsea vs. Man United

If you can't find a Chelsea vs. Man United live stream in your area, don't worry — a virtual private network, or VPN can help you out, by disguising your location when you hit the web. That way, you can make it seem as if you're located anywhere in the world, allowing you to access streaming services that might otherwise be shut off to you.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

Chelsea vs. Man United live streams in the U.S.

NBCSN is airing the Chelsea vs. Man United match this Sunday. Cable subscribers can stream the match on NBC Sports' website or with the NBC Sports app (Android, iOS). You will be required to sign in with your TV provider's login info for those options.

For a free broadcast of Chelsea vs. Man United, you can turn to Telemundo, which is broadcasting the match in Spanish. Telemundo is a free-to-air channel, so all you'll need is an HDTV antenna to pick up the broadcast.

You can also turn to a subscription TV service for a Chelsea vs. Man United live stream. Both Sling and Fubo.TV include NBCSN in their packages, and for some people, the cost may be lower than a cable TV subscription.

Chelsea vs. Man United live streams in the UK

Sky Sports carries the Chelsea vs. Man United match in the UK with coverage gettin underway at 4 p.m. GMT. The match itself kicks off 30 minutes later.

To watch games on Sky, you can either sign up for a Sky Sports package or get a £9.99 day pass through Now TV.

Chelsea vs. Man United live streams in Canada

Like any Premier League match, the Chelsea vs. Man United match can be found on DAZN in Canada. You can sign up for the service and get a 1-month free trial. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.

Chelsea vs. Man United live streams in other countries

Here's where you can live stream Chelsea vs. Man United in other parts of the world.

