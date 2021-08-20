Call of Duty Vanguard release date, trailer, zombies, beta, warzone and more

After several months of speculation, this year’s entry in the best-selling shooter franchise has been officially confirmed as Call of Duty Vanguard. The game was unveiled as part of a special event in Warzone called the Battle of Verdansk, and is set to launch later this year.

Call of Duty Vanguard sees the series once again return to its roots with a WWII setting. This time period hasn’t been explored by the franchise since 2017’s Call of Duty WWII. Though developer Sledgehammer Games has claimed that Vanguard will be “rooted but not beholden” to real-world history — so expect a few surprises.

Call of Duty Vanguard is going to have a tough battle on its hands this year. With both Battlefield 2042 and Halo Infinite set to launch this fall, Vanguard will need to be a strong entry in the series in order for the franchise to continue its streak of online shooter dominance. But with three distinct modes already confirmed, plus Warzone integration, Vanguard is certainly looking like a compelling package.

Much of the game is still under wraps, and we expect to hear more details in the very near future. But until then here’s everything we know so far about Call of Duty Vanguard.

Call of Duty Vanguard will launch on November 5, 2021. It will arrive on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

Similar to last year’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, players who wish to own the game on both PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X will need to opt for the digital cross-gen bundle. The standard edition only gives you access to a single platform.

Call of Duty Vanguard trailer

The announcement of Call of Duty Vanguard included a cinematic three-minute trailer that introduces the game’s core cast and shows off some seriously bombastic set-piece moments.

Call of Duty Vanguard campaign

Unlike Battlefield 2042, which is multiplayer only, Call of Duty Vanguard is confirmed to have a traditional single-player campaign.

The campaign will follow four special ops soldiers who presumably form the titular vanguard: Sgt. Arthur Kingsley (British, 9th Parachute Battalion), Lt. Polina Petrova (Soviet, 138th Rifle Division), Captain Wade Jackson (American, Scouting Squadron Six) and 2nd Lt. Lucas Riggs (Australian, 20th Battalion).

(Image credit: Activision)

Missions will take place across four theatres of war: the Western Front, the Eastern Front, North Africa, and the South Pacific. Sledgehammer Games opting to include four unique theatres of war is quite noteworthy. The last major WWII shooter, Battlefield 5, neglected to include several prominent locations including the Western Front.

Furthermore, Call of Duty Vanguard is being developed on the same engine that powered 2019’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare and will reportedly include some form of destructible environment.

Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty is beloved primarily for its multiplayer functionality, and Vanguard will of course be including a suite of online modes.

At launch, there will be 20 maps available. There will be 16 regular maps, as well as four that are designed for the new Champion Hill mode. This new mode is described as a “series of tournament-style head-to-head matches, where players can play solo (1v1) or squad up in duos (2v2) and trios (3v3) to battle it out in an arena consisting of four maps to be the last squad standing.”

Expect the arsenal of weapons at your disposal to be (mostly) period-accurate and there will also be plenty of customization options. Don’t be surprised if some cosmetic items are a little eccentric though.

A section of players will be disappointed to hear that rumors indicate the series’ highly controversial skill-based matchmaking will make a return in Vanguard. This function aims to group players with others of a similar skill level, but many argue it spoils the fun and should be saved for rank play.

Call of Duty Vanguard zombies

Call of Duty’s iconic Zombies mode will be present in Vanguard. Sledgehammer Games isn’t taking the lead on this portion of the game, it’ll be Treyarch working on the mode instead.

Treyarch is the studio that first created Call of Duty Zombies way back in 2008, and most recently developed the mode for last year’s Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. So Zombies is in good hands.

Call of Duty Vanguard beta

(Image credit: Activision)

There will be a Call of Duty Vanguard beta later this year. An exact date is unknown, however, it’s been announced that PlayStation players and those who pre-order the game will gain early access. Expect more details in the coming weeks.

Call of Duty Vanguard Warzone

Warzone, Call of Duty’s free-to-play battle royale mode, will again be integrated with the latest mainline installment in the franchise.

Vanguard-inspired items are almost guaranteed to make their way into the game. Plus, Raven Studios is reportedly developing a completely new Warzone map that will tie into Vanguard.

Call of Duty Vanguard outlook

(Image credit: Activision)

It’s been rumored for months that behind the scenes the development of Call of Duty Vanguard has been troubled. You wouldn’t know that judging by the slick reveal presentation.

Vanguard has the advantage of being the sole high-profile historical shooter releasing this year, whereas the competition is more futuristic in tone. However, Battlefield 2042 is promising to really push next-gen hardware with the inclusion of 128-player matches. Sledgehammer has yet to show off anything as impressive.

Hopefully, there are still a few big reveals to come. Regardless Call of Duty Vanguard is likely to set the sales charts on fire this November.