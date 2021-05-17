BMW i4: Price, release date, interior, range, and more

The BMW i4 has recently getting shown off recently, with BMW directly pitching production-spec saloon against the Tesla Model 3. The all-electric i4 will join the BMW i3 electric hatchback, a new BMW iX3 mid-sized SUV and the BMW iX high-performance SUV to boost the company's plans for expanding its growing EV lineup.

BMW i4 Release Date: Fall 2021

Price: Around $70,000

Power: 2 motor, AWD

Battery Range: 300 miles

0 to 60 mph: 4 seconds

Smarts: 8th gen iDrive

The Munich-based auto manufacturer has had concept visions of the car doing the rounds for some time now, and the near-production ready variant doesn't look too different. Along with an exterior that’s dominated by BMW’s current penchant for huge imposing grilles, much like that seen on the new BMW 4 Series, the interior promises minimalist refinement and plenty on the tech and infotainment front.

BMW i4: Range, battery and performance

The BMW i4 looks set to use an 80kWh battery, with a weight estimated to be around 550kg, to power a single electric motor. As a result the car will be heavy, but performance promises to be impressive. That's thanks to the BMW i4 featuring the company's the eighth-generation system iDrive control system, BMW's most powerful to date, to help milk the most from that powertrain.

Although official figures have yet to break ground, the car is rumoured to feature a range in excess of 300 miles (based on EPA range tests) and get you from zero to 62mph in a pretty tidy 4 seconds from the beefiest 530bhp edition. Top speed is expected to be over 124mph.

However, according to BMW the i4 will be available with different powertrain options that offer a range of performance. Smaller battery and rear-wheel drive models look likely to appear fairly soon, following the car's initial release this Fall. There should also be a high-performance M-version to top off the range.

Charging the car should be quick, with the i4 being compatible with 150kW charging points. If you can find one it should get you from 0% to 80% charge in around 35 minutes.

BMW i4: Design and interior

The BMW i4’s front end is dominated by another one of its wild grille designs, while bright blue flourishes around the car highlight that it’s an all-electric creation. The i4 is also longer than a BMW 4 Series Coupe because of its four doors, although its profile still looks quite sleek. Round at the back, the rear end packs more blue styling touches, along with a diffuser that helps to break up the design thanks to its contrasting colour.

Central to the interior will be the iDrive control system, which will be based around crisp new high-resolution displays and a host of touch controls. Indeed, BMW’s dazzling new curved display is expected to be a highlight, and follows the theme as seen in previews of the iX SUV. In that model there’s a 12.3-inch instrument display mated with a 14.9-inch infotainment screen, which boasts a resolution of 200ppi.

Both the digital instruments and the infotainment will be controlled via a rotary dial located on the center console. Over-the-air updates will mean that new features and functions can be added over time and without the need for a visit to the dealership.

Driving options will come from a trio of modes: Core, Sport and Efficient allowing drivers to choose between performance and battery usage, or both. Lookout for a related feature that will let owners change the i4’s exterior graphics and lighting effects depending on the mode selected. This experience is said to come complete with custom sound effects developed in collaboration with Hans Zimmer, the Hollywood composer.

Pricing for the BMW i4 is yet to be announced, but estimates put the base-level spec edition at around the $70,000 mark, which will make it more expensive than the Tesla Model 3.

Another quality EV alternative, the Polestar 2, comes in at around the same price point, which could prove to be a tempting conundrum for buyers looking to move up to their first electric saloon. Many might prefer the benefit of a long-established brand like BMW.

BMW i4: Outlook

If BMW can keep the pricing competitive it might have a fighting chance pitching the i4 against the Tesla Model 3. But it doesn't look like we'll be finding out quite how much the i4 will actually cost for a while yet. In comparison, the Tesla Model 3 is pretty affordable in its most basic incarnation with the Standard Range Plus starting from $36,990 for the 263 mile edition. Opt for the Long Range model with its dual motor setup and you’re looking at $45,990 and 353 miles of range.

Head in the direction of the Performance Model 3 though and that will set you back $55,990 and comes with 315 miles of range. These prices are all for base specification cars too, which can take pricing up to $49,990, $58,990 and $67,490 respectively. The BMW i4 might therefore appeal to drivers who want a premium badge on their driveway.

If prospective buyers have a little bit of wiggle room in the finance department they may also be tempted by the option of a high-performance M-badged edition of the i4, which BMW has also promised. That definitely won’t come cheap, but it should pack plenty of punch.