Lowes Cyber Monday: The best deals right now

Lowe's is a great store for snagging essential home goods, whether you need a new refrigerator and convection oven for the kitchen or a bunch of smart home gadgets to help keep your house secure. Thanks to Lowe's Cyber Monday deals, you can get these essential products for better prices than ever.

From Ring Video Doorbells to Roombas, there's something for everybody on this list. So no matter what your shopping needs, we've got you covered. Here are the best Lowe's Cyber Monday deals available right now.

Top 5 Lowe's Cyber Monday deals right now

Lowe's Cyber Monday deals available now

Smart Home Deals

Amazon Echo Show 8 was $129, now $79 The Echo Show 8 is a near perfect smart display. This Alexa smart speaker is just the right size for the kitchen or bedroom, has a good-enough camera for making video calls, and its speakers are more than loud enough to fill a room. And right now it's $50 off.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $49 now $22

One of our favorite smart speakers, the hugely popular Echo Dot lets you control your entire smart home with Alexa voice controls while doubling as a music speaker and alarm clock.View Deal

Google Chromecast: was $35 now $25

This is the lowest price we've seen for Google's Chromecast, which lets you cast your favorite streaming content from your phone to your TV via apps like Netflix and Disney Plus.View Deal

Nest Hello Video Doorbell: was $299 now $149 Our favorite overall video doorbell, the Nest Hello offers exceppent 1600 x 1200 video quality, handy Google Assistant integration and smart facial recognition.View Deal

Google Wi-Fi Wireless Router: was $129 now $99 Boost your home internet with this top-rated wireless mesh router, which is backward compatible with most network type and offers parental controls.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 2: was $199 now $129

One of our favorite video doorbells, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 delivers motion-activated alerts and an on-demand 1080p view of your home via Live View. Its built-in battery and sleek design make it one of the best video doorbells to buy, especially at this price.View Deal

Chamberlain myQ smart garage door opener was $49.98, now $19.98 If you have an older garage door opener and want to make it "smart," there's no better option than the myQ from Chamberlain. It's easy to install, works with Google Assistant and HomeKit, and is now less than $20.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $19

This top streaming stick lets you binge on your favorite services and search for shows with your voice with its included Alexa remote.View Deal

Appliance Deals

Samsung High Efficiency Top-Load Washer was $999, now $629 Do you have to do laundry for a large family? This top-load washer has a 5.4 cu. ft. capacity, plenty of room for all those towels. A built-in faucet lets you pretreat stained clothes and a Deep Fill option lets you set the water level during the washing cycle. Plus, it's Energy Star-certified, so it'll help save on energy costs. View Deal

Samsung 7.4-cu ft Electric Dryer was $999, now $599 This Energy Star-certified dryer has 13 pre-set dryer cycles, four temperature settings, and uses steam to get rid of wrinkles and bacteria. It also uses sensors to determine when a load of laundry is dry, to save energy.View Deal

Whirlpool 4-Door French Door Refrigerator: was $2,499 now $1,599

This highly popular Whirlpool model offers 24.5 cubic feet, includes a filtered water dispenser and ice maker, and features handy tap controls for chilling food quickly. View Deal

Samsung 25.5-cu ft French Door Refrigerator: was $1,999 now $999 This popular refrigerator packs a stainless steel exterior, Twin Cooling Plus technology for maintaining multiple humidity levels, and a built-in ice maker.View Deal

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $399 now $299

This top-rated vacuum offers 40 minutes of suction, HEPA filtration and 4 included extra tools for drilling deeper into carpets and getting pesky pet hairs out. View Deal

Electrolux 4.4 cu-ft Front-Load Washer: was $1,199 now $998 Our favorite overall washing machine, this top Electrolux model offers SmartBoost technology for the most through possible wash and an Adaptive Dispenser that supports all detergent types.View Deal

iRobot Roomba 960: was $649 now $399

This top robot vacuum offers 75 minutes of runtime, automatic charging and iAdapt 2.0 navigation for smartly moving around your floor.View Deal

DeWalt 7-Tool Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case: was $679, now $349

This 20V kit includes a 1/2-in cordless drill, cordless impact driver, cordless angle grinder, circular saw, reciprocating saw, handheld flashlight, and portable speaker. You also get two batteries, a charging hub, and a carrying case.View Deal

DeWalt 3-Tool Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case: was $269, now $169

This kit features a 20V MAX Compact Brushless Drill/Driver, impact driver, LED handheld work light, two lithium ion batteries, a charger and a carrying case.View Deal