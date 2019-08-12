Best Buy Gaming PC Sale: Up to $280 Off Select Rigs

Being a PC gamer can be expensive. Extra memory, dedicated graphics cards, and speedy SSDs can make even an entry level rig skyrocket above $1,000. Fortunately, today's Best Buy gaming PC sale is offering some relief for your wallet.

The retailer is taking from $50 to $280 off select gaming laptops, desktops, and monitors. The sale includes rigs from Asus, MSI, and Dell as well as gaming monitors from the likes of Samsung and Alienware.

Shop the entire gaming PC sale at Best Buy

Samsung QLED Curved LCD: was $599 now $519 @ Best Buy

The Samsung CHG70 is a gorgeous 32-inch curved monitor that offers premium features such as AMD FreeSync and HDR support. The QHD monitor has an elegant curve and bright QLED panel. It's a steal at $80 off. View Deal

Asus TUF Gaming FX705: was $999 now $849 @ Best Buy

The GeForce GTX 1060-equipped Asus TUF FX705 is a reasonably priced gaming laptop with strong performance and a vivid display. We also love its spacious 512GB SSD. It's $150 off. View Deal

iBUYPOWER Gaming Desktop: was $849 now $749 @ Best Buy

With its 2.9GHz Core i5-9400F six-core CPU, this desktop can breeze through any task you throw its way. Its GTX 1660 video card will also ensure you can play games at a comfortable frame rate. It's currently $100 off. View Deal

Although the sale includes a lot of monitors, we're especially fans of the Samsung 32-inch Curved QHD FreeSync QLED Monitor. The CHG70 uses Samsung's QLED technology, which produces more shades of color. When playing Grand Theft Auto V, we noticed how night scenes looked a little more true to life, with bright, glowing headlights and signs that popped against the low lighting. The monitor also offers HDR support, which means brighter highlights, more realistic skies, and vibrant colors.

Meanwhile, sister site LaptopMag reviewed the Asus TUF Gaming FX705 Laptop. The 17.3-inch laptop is great for anyone who wants a large, midrange gaming laptop. Its display is vivid and detailed its GTX 1650 GPU is great for casual gamers.

Best Buy's gaming PC sale could end any minute, so make sure to check it out before it's too late.