Back to school laptop sale: Razer taking up to $600 off right now

September is a great month for Razer laptop deals. Back to school sales and the beginning of Labor Day create the perfect storm for discounts on machines that typically cost upwards of $2,000.

For instance, right now Razer is taking up to $600 off its entire line of gaming rigs. After discount, prices start at $1,499 for the Razer Blade Stealth 13. The well-equipped laptop features everything a gamer could want from a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU to a generous 16GB of RAM. So we're rounding up the best Razer laptop deals you can score right now. Make sure to also check out our guide to the best laptop deals of the month, for discounts on non-gaming machines.

Razer laptop deals

Razer Blade Stealth 13: was $1,699 now $1,499 @ Razer

If you're looking for the cheapest deal in Razer's sale, the buck stops with the Razer Blade Stealth. The laptop is $200 off, but still crams in a bevy of awesome hardware. It features a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base w/ game: was $1,799 now $1,599 @ Razer

In addition to a $200 price cut, the Razer Blade 15 Base also comes with a free copy of Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition. The laptop itself packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 2070 GPU.View Deal

Razer Blade Stealth 13 4K: was $1,999 now $1,899

Play your games in 4K glory with the Stealth 13 4K, the least-expensive 4K laptop in the current Razer laptop sale. It features a 13.3-inch 4K touch LCD, Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU.View Deal