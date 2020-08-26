Asus ROG Strix G is the perfect back-to-school gaming laptop at $300 off

If you're bargain hunting for a back-to-school gaming laptop under $1,000, you won't want to miss this deal from Newegg.

Right now, you can get the Asus ROG Strix G for $999 at Newegg. This gaming laptop normally retails for $1,299, so that's $300 off. It's one of the lowest prices we've seen for this model and one of the best laptop deals we've seen all month.

Asus ROG Strix G Gaming Laptop: was $1,299 now $999 @ Newegg

This Asus gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch G-Sync 1080p display, 2.4GHz Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660Ti GPU. Snag it now for $999 at Newegg. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix G series gaming laptops are among the best you can get for the money.

The ROG Strix G in this deal packs a 15.6-inch G-Sync 1080p IPS display, 2.4GHz Core i5-9300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660Ti GPU. Specs-wise, that's more than enough power to handle everything from casual gaming to Netflix binges.

At 5.3 pounds and 14.2 x 10.8 x 1.02 inches, the ROG Strix G is easy to tote around in a travel backpack. Now $300 off, it's a solid buy if you're looking for an affordable gaming laptop under $1,000.

This deal ends August 31.