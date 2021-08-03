MacBook Pro 2021 launch looks closer as two new models show up in filings

The potential fall reveal of the MacBook Pro 2021 seems more likely than ever as new 14-inch and 16-inch models appear to have been revealed in Eurasian Economic Commission filings.

First spotted by French publication Consomac, Apple has filed regulatory documents for two devices with the model numbers A2442 and A2485. Given they were listed as running macOS, it's safe to assume these are MacBooks. But unlike other devices in the filing, these model numbers don't match any existing Mac machines, so it's possible these are the much-rumored redesign MacBook Pros slated for a reveal this fall.

While the listing doesn't yield any new information on specs, it serves as even more evidence that Apple is likely to reveal new MacBook Pro laptops before the end of the year. Such a reveal has been rumored to take place after the iPhone 13 launch, which is reportedly set for a September showcase.

(Image credit: Eurasian Economic Commission)

This news follows recent claims from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who speculated that the MacBook Pro 2021 is set to arrive 'in coming months'.

And just a couple of weeks ago, Gurman also stated that the potential MacBook Pro with M1X could be coming anytime between September and November, a timeframe that matches the period that would cover Apple's annual fall events, which usually encompass a number of hardware announcements; alongside next-gen MacBooks and iPhones, we're expecting to see the iPad mini 6.

As for what to expect from new MacBook Pros, we're hoping to see a proper redesign. Based on the rumors so far, next-gen MacBook Pros could use a Mini-LED display, much like that of the iPad Pro 2021, to delver improved brightness, contrast and colors over the current LCD Retina displays.

And Apple analyst and oracle Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that "the new models will cancel the curvy design of existing models’ top and bottom parts and adopt a flat-edged form factor design similar to the ‌iPhone 12‌." The new MacBook Pro could also see the return of the SD card reader and HDMI port, as well as the MagSafe charger.

Under the hood, we're expecting to see an upgraded take on the Apple M1 chip, potentially called the M1X, which is tipped to be focussed on delivering more power to let the Pro laptops chew through professional workloads with more aplomb than the already impressive M1.

We'll have to wait a few more months before we see if these rumors come to fruition. But as 2021 comes to a close, it could mark an interesting new chapter for Apple's MacBook Pros.