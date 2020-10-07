AMD Zen 3 announcement: How to watch the big reveal event live

A big fall for computing rolls on as AMD is about to unleash its new Zen 3 processors on the world. Expected to power the new AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs, the chip giant's Zen 3 architecture could introduce a new, more efficient design will delivering significant performance gains for both gaming and everyday productivity.

And we'll know exactly what kinds of upgrades Zen 3 will deliver when AMD fully reveals the line on October 8 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET at its special Zen 3 event. The first of two major AMD events set for this month, the Zen 3 showcase will be focused on the latest line of AMD CPUs, before the company takes the wraps off its long awaited Radeon RDNA 2 graphics cards (and Big Navi).

Ready to see what's next for Zen 3 and the AMD Ryzen 5000 series? Here's how to watch the big event live.

How to watch the AMD Zen 3 event live

The AMD Zen 3 event kicks off on October 8 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET and will be available on the official AMD YouTube channel. We'll embed a live stream right here as soon as it becomes available.

AMD Zen 3: What to expect

As outlined by our friends at PC Gamer, the Zen 3 architecture could bring a shift to a new and improved 7 nanometer manufacturing process, which could allow for better performance within smaller, more efficient designs.

In terms of performance improvements, Forrest Norrod, AMD's GM of Datacenter and Embedded Solutions Business group, says to that Zen 3's gains will be "right in line with what you would expect from an entirely new architecture." If the leap from Ryzen 2000 to Ryzen 3000 is any indication, we could be looking at a roughly 15% performance improvement.

As far as price, we expect the new line of Ryzen CPUs to be competitively affordable, as is the company's MO. And with Intel's Rocket Lake CPUs due early next year, that could be an ace in the hole for Team Red. We should know much more about Zen 3 once the official event kicks off, so stay tuned for more.