Amazon’s best tablet is only £89 in this killer Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals have arrived, and one of the biggest stars in this batch takes almost half off Amazon's best ever tablet. Recently updated with USB-C connectivity, the Fire HD 10 has the best screen and performance of any Amazon tablet.

Thanks to this Black Friday sale you can get the Fire HD 10 tablet for £89 on Amazon. That's a savings of £60 and the cheapest price ever for this tablet.

Fire HD 10 tablet: was £149.99 now £89.99 @ Amazon

Proving that a good tablet doesn't need to cost a fortune, the Fire HD 10 offers a colorful full HD display, a fast octa-core processor and up to 12 hours of battery life for a new low price. And Alexa is inside, too.View Deal

In our Amazon Fire HD 10 review, we praised the tablet's sharp and bright display and solid octa-core performance. You also get 64GB of storage and a microSD card slot for expansion.

One of the best things about the Fire HD 10 is its battery life. It lasted an excellent 13 hours and 45 minutes on our battery test, which make the Fire HD 10 one of the best tablets out there. We're also glad that this slate supports USB-C charging.

