Amazon Cyber Monday 2019: The best deals you can still get

Even though it's late in the day, it's not too late to score the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals. The mega retailer is going bigger than ever this year, offering huge discounts on Amazon gadgets and so much more.

Highlights today include the 2017 MacBook air for an incredibly cheap $649, and the Oculus Go VR headset for just $149.

Naturally, some of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals include discounts on Amazon's own hardware. That includes the Echo Dot for $22 and the Fire TV Stick 4K for $25.

The e-commerce giant has also confirmed that its Cyber Monday deals will include "one-time only deals." According to Amazon, these one-time only deals will offer discounts on premium brands across electronics, toys, fashion, home, and more. Amazon expects them to sell out, so consider these similar to Lightning deals. (Though we hope they don't sell out that fast).

Here are the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can get right now.

Top 5 Amazon Cyber Monday deals right now

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $49.99 now $22 at Amazon

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is our all-time top-rated smart speaker. And it's now only $22. If you're looking for an Alexa device with high-quality audio, this is the one to get and the time to get it. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24.99 at Amazon

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and quick navigation through a variety of menus, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a good device at a great price. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Amazon's Alexa assistant and play games. It's back at its all-time price low.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $34 @Amazon

Get the world’s most popular smart speaker and all the versatile Alexa functions that it includes, except now with a handy built-in clock as well as a better speaker. This is one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals you'll see. View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited (4 months): was $30.96 now $0.99 @ Amazon

For new subscribers only, sign up for Amazon Music and get 4 months for just $0.99. Subsequent months are $9.99 (or you can cancel anytime after your free trial). Amazon Music Unlimited gives you access to millions of songs that you can listen to online or offline as much as you like.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon

Sony's wireless headphones are well-regarded for both their sound, comfort and noise cancellation features. They also last a long time on a charge.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now just $29.99 at Amazon

The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. It's now at its cheapest price ever.View Deal

Kindle Unlimited: 3 months for $0 @ Amazon

Heads up, bookworms. Right now you can get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for $0. (After your 3 months it renews at $9.99/mo. or you can opt to cancel). Alternatively, you can get 6 months of Kindle Unlimited for $29.97 ($30 off). Both are among the best Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen this week. View Deal

Insignia 43" 4K Fire TV: was $300 now $199 at Amazon

The 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Insignia is the best Amazon Fire TV television you can buy, complete with 4K resolution and HDR support. All screen sizes are from $50 to $120 off. The 43-inch model is at its cheapest price ever.View Deal

Amazon Echo and Alexa

Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $79 now $49.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 8 is Amazon's best overall tablet. It offers good battery life, solid performance, and access to Amazon's Alexa assistant. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $99.99 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 10 is Amazon's biggest and boldest tablet. It sports a 10.1-inch 1080p display and a 2GHz octa-core CPU with 2GB of RAM. It's the Amazon tablet to get if you want decent power at a super cheap price. View Deal

All-new Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $129 now $79.99 at Amazon

Want a bigger screen for your child? The Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet packs an 8-inch HD display, 1.3 GHz quad-core CPU, 1.5GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. This deal takes $50 off its regular price. It also includes a 2-year warranty and protective case. View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $84.99 at Amazon

The water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite features a flush-to-screen display, which makes it one of the most impressive e-readers around. We found it easy-to-use and able to keep up with the biggest bookworms.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro w/ Echo Show 5: was $258 now $179.99 at Amazon

Call this a match made in heaven. Normally priced at $258, Amazon has the Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with an Echo Show 5 on sale for $179. This bundle saves you $160. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $79.99 at Amazon

The Echo Show 8 is here and it's already gotten a significant discount to $79. It features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that block its lens when it's not in use. View Deal

Amazon Echo Sub: was $129 now $109.99 at Amazon

The Echo Sub pairs wirelessly with your Echo or Echo Plus to deliver down-firing, 100W deep bass via its 6-inch woofer. It's on sale for the first time. View Deal

Laptops and Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: was $649 now $549 @ Amazon

With its beautiful, bright display, strong sound, and speedy performance, the Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the best tablets around. Save $100 on this top tier tablet. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4: was $649 now $447.99 @ Amazon

With its beautiful, bright display, strong sound, and speedy performance, the Galaxy Tab S4 is one of the best tablets around. It's currently on sale for $447.99 at Amazon which is the lowest price it's ever been. View Deal

Apple 10.5" iPad Air (64GB): was $499 now $469 @ Amazon

The new iPad Air features a 10.5-inch, 2224 x 1668 pixel display and Apple's A12 Bionic processor. At just one pound in weight, it lives up to its name. Own it for $30 below retail price. View Deal

MacBook Air 13" (2017/128GB): was $999 now $649 @ Amazon

Need an affordable Mac that has a good keyboard? The 2017 MacBook Air may be a few years old, but it's still a solid machine with excellent battery life and an even better keyboard. It's now at an all-time price low!View Deal

Samsung Chromebook 3: was $299 now $141 @ Amazon

There are several versions of the Samsung Chromebook 3, but this model is one of the fastest. If you want to have many tabs open, or run Android games, you'll want to carry this laptop's Celeron N3060 CPU, with its 4GB of RAM. It weighs only 2.5 pounds. View Deal

Acer Chromebook 315: was $279 now $190 @ Amazon

With its 15.6 HD display, up to 2.4 GHz AMD Dual-Core A4-9120C CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, the Chromebook 314 is perfect for your day-to-day computing. Get it now from Amazon for just $190. View Deal

Acer Chromebook R 11: was $300 now $277 @ Amazon

The Acer Chromebook R 11 Convertible sports an Intel Celeron N3150 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 32GB SSD. You can flip it into tablet, tent, display and laptop mode. This deal is $277 in the last hours of Cyber Monday.View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 5: was $1,299 now $999 @ Amazon

Don't want to break the bank on a new gaming rig? The Aorus 5 won't disappoint. It packs a Core i7-9750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and GTX 1650 GPU for just $921. View Deal

Headphones and Earbuds

Bose QC35 II headphones: was $349 now $279 @Amazon

The Bose QC35 II deliver superior noise cancelling performance in a lightweight and comfortable design. You also get instant access to Siri or Google Assistant, pristine audio quality and 20 hours of battery life on a charge. This is one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen. View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65t: was $189.99 now $139.99 at Amazon

The Editor's Choice Jabra Elite Active 65t are an excellent pair or workout buds. They're small, sweat-resistant, and sound great. Even better, they're now $50 off and at their second-lowest price of the year.View Deal

TVs

Insignia 50" 4K Fire TV: was $350 now $249 @ Amazon

Get the 50-inch version of our favorite Amazon Fire smart TV for less. The Fire Edition TV features built-in Alexa smarts, with Prime Video, hundreds of apps and strong performance. Snag it now for $549 at Amazon.View Deal

TCL 75" 4K Roku Smart TV: was $2,229.99 now $1,299.99 @ Amazon

This 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV features a resolution of 2160p, Dolby Vision and HDR. Access more than 500,000 movies and TV shows. It's currently $900 off.

Vizio P-Series Quantum 75” 4K HDR Smart TV: was $2,300 now $1,498 @ Amazon

Managing up to 1,200 nits of brightness and sporting over 8 million pixels for a crisp 4K Ultra HD display, Vizio's P-Series Quantum 75" Class 4K HDR Smart TV is as top-of-the-line as it gets.View Deal

Smart Home

Amazon Echo (3rd Gen.): was $99 now $59 @Amazon

The newest version of Amazon’s flagship smart speaker improves the sound quality while keeping all the functions you expect from an Alexa-powered device. It's now on sale for the first time ever. View Deal

Echo Show 8: Was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

Alexa gets a screen with the new Echo Show 8, currently available at a $50 discount. Use the Echo Show as a hub for controlling smart home devices, music player, kitchen assistant and more. Plus its physical camera shutter guarantees privacy on your terms.View Deal

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6Qt: was $149.95 now $89.99 @ Amazon

This Instant Pot works connects to your WiFi so you can control it from your phone via the Instant app. It also works with Alexa for voice control, has 13-one touch smart programs, and 8 cooking functions: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, sauté pan, steamer, and warmer.





Ecovacs Deepbot 500: was $279 now $134.99 @ Amazon

Robot vacuums don't get much more affordable than this. Amazon has the Deepbot 500 from Ecovacs on sale for 52% off for today only. This robot vac works with Alexa and Google Assistant and offers a 110-minute runtime in addition to anti-collision sensors.View Deal

Nixplay Seed 10-inch WiFi Photo Frame: was $169 now $119 @ Amazon

One of the best digital photo frames you can buy is on sale for Cyber Monday on Amazon. This 10-inch Wi-Fi frame lets you easily share photos directly to loved ones via email or from your phone, and it syncs with Google Photos. Use it landscape or portrait mode.View Deal

Gaming and Consoles

Xbox One S All Digital Console: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

The all-digital version of the Xbox One S lets you enjoy disc-free gaming. The 1TB console comes with downloads of Forza Horizon 3, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft. It's currently at an all-time price low.View Deal

Xbox One Controller (White): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The Xbox One wireless controller works with the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, and Xbox One. For a limited time, you can snag one for just $39 at Amazon. View Deal

PS4 DualShock 4 Controller: was $59 now $38 at Amazon

The DualShock 4 features a clickable touchpad for new gameplay possibilities. There's also a built-in speaker and 3.5-millimeter jack for compatibility with most headsets.View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 7: was $150 now $99 @ Amazon

The SteelSeries Arctis 7 has been our favorite gaming headset at Tom's Guide for years, combining a comfortable design with excellent sound quality and incredible versatility. This deal knocks more than $40 off its retail price.View Deal

Logitech G920 Steering Wheel: was $399.99 now $199.99 @ Amazon

Whether you're playing a car racing or delivery truck game, a racing wheel controller is essential. For a limited time, you can score one for $200 off at Amazon.View Deal

Mortal Kombat 11 for PS4: was $59 now $41 @ Amazon

MK11 is the biggest, bloodiest, and best Mortal Kombat yet. This latest installment of the series features an overhauled fighting engine and an immersive story mode. View Deal

Skyrim VR: was $59 now $34 at Amazon

Skyrim VR reimagines the complete epic fantasy masterpiece with an unparalleled sense of scale, depth, and immersion. Combine that awesome game with $25 in savings, and it's an easy pick.View Deal

NBA 2K20: was $59.99 now $28 @ Amazon

NBA 2K20 is the ultimate basketball simulation game. This year's enhanced MyCareer mode packs a star-studded cast including Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson. And for the first time, all 12 WNBA teams and over 140 players are in the game and ready to run in Play Now and Season modes. The PS4 version is also on sale for the same price. View Deal

Crackdown 3: was $30 now $14.99 @ Amazon

Crackdown 3 is a super-powered romp through a highly destructible map loaded with explosives to be detonated and chaos to be caused. For $15, all that mayhem can be yours.View Deal

The Division 2: was $59.99 now $11 @ Amazon

The Division 2's looter-shooter action has never been cheaper to get into. Solid graphics and squad-based gameplay make this a great grab for you and some friends to buy and play together.View Deal

Borderlands 3: was $59.99 now $30 @ Amazon

Borderlands 3 likely contains more zany characters and humor than you can handle, but if you're brave and want to dive into the wacky first-person-shooter fun, it's never been more affordable to do so.View Deal

Shenmue III: was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

The epic third installment in the beloved cult franchise, Shenmue III picks up right where its predecessor left off 17 years ago on the original Xbox, rejoining Ryo on his journey to exact revenge on his father's murderer. At $20 off, this is the perfect time to grab this just-released title. And don't worry if you're fuzzy on the plot of the first entries — there's a handy recap film to get you up to speed.View Deal

Alienware 25-inch gaming monitor: was $500 now $329 @ Amazon

This top-of-the-line 1080p gaming monitor is now on sale for Cyber Monday, and we've never see it at this low a price until today. It's got a 240Hz refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync support and a 1000:1 contrast ratio.View Deal

Razer Blackwidow TE Chroma V2 keyboard: was $139 now $74

You can currently save nearly 50% on one of our favorite gaming keyboards, which sports responsive yellow key switches and Chroma RGB lighting.View Deal

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme PC: was $1,379 now $1,199 at Amazon

This affordable gaming tower gets you a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and a GeForce RTX 2070 super GPU for an impressively low price.View Deal

PlayStation Plus 12-month membership: was $59 now $44 at Amazon

If you're a Prime member who could use the free expedited shipping, the same 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus seen above is also going for $44 at Amazon.View Deal