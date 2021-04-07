Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 is company’s first AMD laptop in 14 years

Alienware desktops have been available with AMD components for years. But if you wanted an Alienware laptop with AMD parts, well, we hope you bought one back in 2007. That was the last time Alienware made laptops with AMD processors – until now. The Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen processor, up to the 5000 H-Series Mobile model. However, the system still comes equipped with an Nvidia GPU.

Information comes from the official Alienware website, where Vivian Lien, vice president of product management, discussed the new laptop’s features. She also pointed out that the last time an Alienware laptop featured an AMD chip, the biggest games of the year were Halo 3, The Orange Box, World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. It was a great year for games, if nothing else.

(Image credit: Dell)

The Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 will start shipping on April 20 in the United States. Dell has not yet put up a site to pre-order the device, so keep an eye on the “Alienware m15” section of the Dell shop for more details. It’ll probably be pretty obvious once the device goes on sale.

(Image credit: Dell)

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 price

Like most Alienware computers, the price of the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 could vary tremendously, depending on your specs. Dell claims that “select configurations” will start at $1,793.98; let’s just say $1,794, for simplicity’s sake. Since Dell hasn’t provided prices for individual components, it’s difficult to say how high the price might go. However, considering the wide variety of storage and display options available, it’s not hard to imagine a $2,500 configuration.

(Image credit: Dell)

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 specs

Dell hasn’t specified the exact configuration of the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 that will be available on April 20. However, the company did provide a spec sheet, so we know what kind of options will be available. Let’s assume, for argument’s sake, that the most modestly-specced machine will be the $1,794 model.

At minimum, the m15 Ryzen Edition R5 will come with an AMD Ryzen R7 5800H CPU, Windows 10 Home Edition, 8 GB RAM, 4 TB SSD storage, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, a 1080p screen and a standard membrane keyboard.

On the other hand, if you boost the m15 Ryzen Edition R5 as high as it will go, you could get an AMD Ryzen R9 5900HX CPU, Windows 120 Pro Edition, 32 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD storage, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, a 1440p screen and a Cherry MX low-profile mechanical keyboard.

Either way, the laptop comes with an Ethernet port and a 3.5 mm audio jack on the left side and two USB-A ports on the right side. On the back, you’ll find a power port, a USB-C port with display capabilities, a USB-A port and an HDMI port. Each model also comes with a 720p webcam, although fancier variants offer Windows Hello support.

The device itself measures 14.0 x 10.7 x 0.9 inches, and weighs 5.9 pounds.