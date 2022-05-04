Turning off the Samsung Galaxy S22’s 5G can be a life-saver. Literally. While it’s true that 5G provides more efficient service and upload speeds, it does so at the cost of your battery life. In addition, if you don’t live in a city that has a 5G network, you won’t be able to take advantage of the service anyway.

Keep in mind that this isn’t quite like putting your phone on airplane/flight mode. When 5G is off, you will still be able to connect to LTE networks. If you’re satisfied with all of the basic functions your device provides without the increased battery drain, disabling 5G is a great option.

If you want to forgo 5G on your Galaxy S22, here's how to turn it off.

How to turn off 5G on Samsung Galaxy S22

1. Open Settings from either your app drawer or from the Quick Settings shortcut.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Tap on Connections.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Scroll down and tap on the Mobile networks option.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Here, you will tap on Network mode and see several choices from a pop up menu.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5G/LTE/3G/2G should be the current default. This means that your phone has access to all networks, including 5G.

LTE/3G/2G is a step down from 5G, and allows your device to automatically connect to any of those three types of networks.

LTE/3G will only allow your phone to access those two types of networks.

Finally, 2G only will limit your phone to only that type of network.

5. Select the network option you want and it should be instantly saved.

