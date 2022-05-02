This genius trick can eject water from an iPhone

You may think knowing how to eject water from an iPhone is unnecessary. After all, many of the best phones in recent years offer some degree of water resistance, meaning you have little to fear should your Apple device take an unexpected dip. Certainly, dropping your phone in water is not the disaster that it once was, but moisture can linger in places like your phone's speakers.

Fortunately, the iPhone offers an easy way to expel water from its speakers. And all you'll really need is a third-party solution via Apple's shortcuts app.

The Water Eject shortcut produces sound at a frequency that gets the speakers of your iPhone vibrating so that water is pushed out. That's important because although your iPhone most likely offers water resistance — the IP68 rating on the current iPhone 13 models means your phone can withstand water up to 6 meters for 30 minutes — you'll still need to wipe down your iPhone after a dunk. And getting lingering moisture out of the iPhone's various ports is not that easy to do. Essentially, this shortcut helps ensure that any dunks, drops or dives into water are survived unscathed.

You only need the Shortcuts app, which already comes preinstalled on current iPhones (if it's not on your phone for whatever reason, head to the App Store and download Shortcuts, which works on any device running iOS 12 or later).

Once Shortcuts is in place, here's all you have to do to set up a shortcut that expels water from your iPhone.

How to eject water from an iPhone using a Siri Shortcut

1. On your iPhone's browser, go to Shortcuts Gallery and get the Water Eject shortcut by tapping Get Shortcut, followed by Add Shortcut on the subsequent screen.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Shortcuts will launch and the Water Eject shortcut will join the other shortcuts you've got stored in the app.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

From here, you can activate the shortcut in one of three ways.

Activate Water Eject using the Shortcuts app

The most obvious way to activate the Water Eject shortcut is to use the Shortcuts app.

1. Open the Shortcut app and tap the Water Eject shortcut. From the menu that appears, tap Begin Water Ejection.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. A tone will play for roughly 15 seconds. At the end, a pop-up message will appear alerting you that the water has been expelled from your speaker.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Activate Water Eject using a Siri voice command

If you'd prefer to save yourself the trouble of launching Shortcuts and finding the Water Eject shortcut, you can also activate the shortcut with the sound of your voice.

1. Assuming you've set up Hey Siri on your iPhone, simply say, "Hey Siri, water eject," and Apple's digital assistant will bring up the Water Eject menu. Tap Begin Water Ejection to proceed.

Activate Water Eject using a home screen icon

You can also put the Water Eject shortcut on your home screen for easy access, assuming you're the sort of person who drops their phone in water a lot.

1. Tap the line of three buttons in the Water Eject shortcut's upper right corner; on the subsequent screen tap the three horizontal bars.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Under the Details tab, select Add to Home Screen, and then confirm by tapping Add on the next screen

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. The Water Eject shortcut will now appear as an icon on your home screen. You can edit your iPhone home screen to move the shortcut wherever you want.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

