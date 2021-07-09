If you’re the adventurous type it’s very useful knowing how to download offline Google Maps. Don’t worry if you’re unsure how to do so, we’re here to help guide you through the process.

Google Maps is an extremely useful navigation tool when exploring unfamiliar cities or trying to reach a specific destination. However, you might find yourself in need of directions but with poor or absent signal, that’s where offline maps can really come in handy.

You will, of course, need to pre-download maps for offline use. If you know you’re going to be venturing into uncharted territory then make sure to take the time to download a map of the area beforehand, just in case you need some help getting your bearings.

Below you’ll find an easy-to-follow guide for how to download offline google maps.

How to download offline google maps

In order to download offline maps you will need the Google Maps app on your iOS or Android device. Once you’ve got the app installed, here’s how you download offline google maps:



1. In the Google Maps app, search for the location maps you want to download. You’ll need to search for a larger area or city rather than a specific location.

(Image credit: Google)

2. If you tap the name of the location on the bottom of the screen, it will expand to take up the full screen and give you additional information.

(Image credit: Google)

3. In the top right corner, there is a button comprised of three dots, press them to bring up additional options.

(Image credit: Google)

4. From the pop-up menu, select Download offline map.

(Image credit: Google)

5. Choose what area to download. Google Maps will now show you the exact area of maps that will be downloaded. You can expand or decrease the area of maps being downloaded by zooming in or out. The app will tell you much more storage space is required.

(Image credit: Google)

6. The last step is pressing the download button. Your download will begin now, with a progress bar appearing on screen. In order to access your downloaded maps, just use the app as normal. When offline any downloaded maps will appear.

(Image credit: Google)

And that's it. But we have other useful guides for Google Maps, such as how to measure distance with Google Maps, how to drop a pin in Google Maps, how to share location in Google Maps and how to turn on Google Maps dark mode. Check them out if you want more out of Google's service and app.