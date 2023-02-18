Knowing how to use Street View on Google Maps will let you visualize places using your computer, phone or tablet. This is super useful if you're planning a trip and want to get a feel of the surroundings before you go there. It's also great if you want to show somebody a place, or if you're simply nosy.

Learning how to use Street View on Google Maps is incredibly easy, whether you're using a computer or mobile device. The steps are slightly different for computers and mobile devices though, and different for iPhone/iPad and Android. We'll cover them all in this guide.

Here's how to use Street View on Google Maps.

How to use Street View on Google Maps

Before we get started, if you're using a mobile device, go ahead and download the Google Maps app. Here's Google Maps on the Google Play Store (opens in new tab) and here's Google Maps on the Apple App Store (opens in new tab).

On Street View, blue lines denote a road that has been driven down and captured by a Google Street View Car, creating a series of images to document the whole road.

Blue dots are single images of specific places, usually taken and uploaded by other Google Maps users like Tom's Guide Senior Editor Anthony Spadafora.

How to use Street View on Google Maps: Android

1. Open the Google Maps app.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Search for or find a place on the map.

(Image credit: Google)

3. Tap and hold on a road or place on the map, then tap the image window, bottom left.

(Image credit: Google)

4. In the top window, tap the arrows on the floor to navigate around.

(Image credit: Google)

6. By default, you'll see a map in the bottom window showing you where you can go. The places you can navigate and view in Street View are denoted by blue lines and blue dots.

(Image credit: Google)

How to use Street View on Google Maps: Mac & Windows PC

1. Go to google.com/maps (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Google)

2. Search for a place you want to check out in Street View.

(Image credit: Google)

3. Left click, hold and drag the orange peg man icon, bottom right. Drag the peg man to the place you want to check out and release the peg man to enter street view.

(Image credit: Google)

4. Click the arrows on the floor to navigate around the map. You can see the map view in map window in the bottom left.

(Image credit: Google)

Now you know how to use Street View on Google Maps. You're fully equipped with the knowledge to scout your future destinations, or just poke your nose around another neighborhood.

