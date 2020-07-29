Adobe Photoshop Express lets you enhance, crop, and share your photos — something that’s increasingly valuable in this age when our hard drives are loaded up with pictures we’ve shot on our smartphones. And unlike the full version of Photoshop, Adobe Photoshop Express is more streamlined, and exactly the sort of software you’ll want to download for your Windows 10 or mobile device.

Adobe Photoshop Express provides basic though still essential photo editing tools in a plain interface. This app enables you to start using the program immediately without any photo-editing experience in photo editing. Best of all, you can download Photoshop Express for free so that you can make quick, powerful, and easy photo edits.

Of course, Photoshop Express goes beyond the basics, offering sliders for adjusting color, fill light, spot reduction, and exposure. The app also excels at removing red eye from your photos of people.

Here’s how to download Adobe Photoshop Express for Windows in addition to where to go to get the Android and iOS versions of the photo editor.

Where you can download Adobe Photoshop Express

If you are a Windows 10 user, you can download Adobe Photoshop Express from the Microsoft Store for free, though the app has premium features that you may have to purchase. You’ll need access to Adobe Flash Player to install as well as an Adobe ID to sign in to the software.

In addition to Windows 10, Adobe also offers Android and iOS versions of Adobe Photoshop Express. Again, this is a free download, though you also have the option to buy premium features such as preset adjustments for photos. (You’ll be able to look at the preset adjustments on your photo in Photoshop Express, but you’ll need to pay up for the ability to save those adjustments.)

Adobe Photoshop Express for Android: Google Play

Adobe Photoshop for iOS and iPhone: iOS App Store

Adobe Photoshop for Windows 10: Microsoft Store

What you can do with Adobe Photoshop Express

Once you’ve installed Adobe Photoshop Express on your Windows 10, Android or iOS device, getting set up with the photo editor is pretty straightforward. You get access to many features which include applying presets filters, noise reduction, adding borders, and red-eye removal. Also, be sure to use the slide bar to adjust one-touch fixes to achieve great results for your photos.

Adobe Photoshop Express software also comes with more than 30 borders that users can apply to add a personal touch to their images.