How to clean white shoes and get them looking like new again

Asking how to clean white shoes might seem like a straightforward question, but the fact is, depending on price and material, dirty white shoes can be a conundrum. After all, you don’t want to risk damaging them, but you also don’t want to walk around with a fresh stain on one of the best running shoes.

Luckily, we’ve taken the time to do the research for you and we’ve listed the best methods below for cleaning white shoes. The good news is you might already have what you need at home. Whether your shoes are leather, canvas or mesh, here’s how to clean white shoes.

How to clean white shoes — Canvas

What you'll need Old toothbrush Microfiber cloth Dish soap/laundry detergent (optional) Baking soda (optional) Hydrogen peroxide (optional) Bleach (optional) Magic eraser/toothpaste (optional)

Some canvas shoes claim to be machine-washable, although this can damage them if you don’t follow the care label instructions exactly. If you do decide to go down this route, remove the laces and place them along with your shoes in a secure mesh bag.

Follow the care label instructions, or use a cold wash on a gentle cycle. Pad out the drum with towels if you’re using a front-loading washing machine to prevent damage. Use a gentle detergent and only use a small amount. If your shoes are valuable, we don’t recommend machine-washing, follow these steps instead:

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

1. Remove the shoelaces and brush away any obvious dry dirt. You can use an old toothbrush to get into the crevices on the sole, and a toothpick to shift any lodged stones. You can also try clapping the shoes together outside for a quick way to break away the dirt.

2. Hand wash your canvas shoes using one of the following methods:

Soap and water — First resort is good old fashioned soap and water. You can use either a mild laundry detergent or dish soap depending on what you have to hand. Mix a small amount of either with warm water and then apply directly with a clean toothbrush or microfiber cloth.

First resort is good old fashioned soap and water. You can use either a mild laundry detergent or dish soap depending on what you have to hand. Mix a small amount of either with warm water and then apply directly with a clean toothbrush or microfiber cloth. Baking soda and hydrogen peroxide — Hydrogen peroxide will brighten your shoes as well as disinfect them. Mix one part hydrogen peroxide to two parts baking soda to make a paste (add water if needed). Apply that paste to the uppers as well as the soles. Then leave to dry for 30 minutes before the next step.

Hydrogen peroxide will brighten your shoes as well as disinfect them. Mix one part hydrogen peroxide to two parts baking soda to make a paste (add water if needed). Apply that paste to the uppers as well as the soles. Then leave to dry for 30 minutes before the next step. Bleach — Bleach is the most powerful method if you really want to make your shoes shine. Simply mix one tablespoon of bleach with four tablespoons of water. Then, while wearing gloves, scrub the solution onto the shoes in a circular motion.

3. Rinse your chosen solution from your shoes with a damp microfiber cloth.

4. If the soles still look grubby, you can try using a magic eraser, such as Mr. Clean Magic Eraser ($12.10, Amazon ) around the edges and on the underside. Simply wet the sponge and start to scrub. Then rinse again. Alternatively, toothpaste can also be used to clean the soles.

5. Leave your shoes to dry completely. Place them in sunlight to brighten them even more.

There you have it — your white canvas shoes should look like new again.

How to clean white shoes — Leather

(Image credit: Future)

What you'll need Soft-bristled toothbrush Microfiber cloth Paper towels Dish soap (optional) Leather cleaner (optional) Baking soda (optional) White vinegar (optional) Micellar water (optional) Magic eraser (optional)

Leather is a little more delicate, so you need to take care how you clean these. First of all, never machine wash, follow these steps instead:

1. Follow the first step as for canvas shoes, removing the laces and removing any initial dry dirt.

2. Next, use a shoe tree to help them hold their shape as you clean, or alternatively you can just stuff each shoe with paper towels.

3. Then use one of the following cleaning methods to remove stains:

Soap and water — Again, soap and water is always a safe first bet. Mix a few drops of dish soap with some warm water and then apply to the leather with a soft-bristled toothbrush or a microfiber cloth.

Again, soap and water is always a safe first bet. Mix a few drops of dish soap with some warm water and then apply to the leather with a soft-bristled toothbrush or a microfiber cloth. Leather cleaner — If you want to play it safe, you can always use a designated leather cleaner to remove the stains. We recommend Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner ($18.97, Amazon ). Simply follow the instructions of your chosen cleaner.

If you want to play it safe, you can always use a designated leather cleaner to remove the stains. We recommend Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner ($18.97, ). Simply follow the instructions of your chosen cleaner. Baking soda and white vinegar — Is there anything baking soda and vinegar can’t clean? You can mix one tablespoon of baking soda with two tablespoons of white vinegar (be prepared for it to fizz), with one cup of water. Then apply with a soft-bristled toothbrush or microfiber cloth in a circular motion.

Is there anything baking soda and vinegar can’t clean? You can mix one tablespoon of baking soda with two tablespoons of white vinegar (be prepared for it to fizz), with one cup of water. Then apply with a soft-bristled toothbrush or microfiber cloth in a circular motion. Micellar water — If you have some micellar water to hand, you can also use it to shift stains on your leather shoes. Simply apply it directly using a microfiber cloth.

If you have some micellar water to hand, you can also use it to shift stains on your leather shoes. Simply apply it directly using a microfiber cloth. Magic Eraser — You can also use a magic eraser on the leather upper and the soles. Be sure to test it on an inconspicuous area first though, as soft leather may scuff from this method.

4. Rinse your solution away with a damp microfiber cloth.

5. Fill your leather shoes with fresh paper towels to help absorb the moisture as they dry.

6. Leave to dry completely before wearing again.

How to clean white shoes — Mesh

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

What you'll need Soft-bristled toothbrush Dish soap Bleach pen (optional)

The thing to remember about mesh shoes is that they’re actually quite delicate. So you need to use softer cleaning tools and you shouldn’t scrub as harshly as you would on canvas.

1. Remove the laces and gently brush away any excess dry dirt with a soft-bristled toothbrush.

2. Mix a few drops of dish soap with some warm water to create a soapy mixture. Then apply gently to the mesh shoes using a microfiber cloth. Gently wipe in a circular motion, rather than scrub, and move to fresh sections of the cloth to avoid spreading the dirt.

3. If you’re dealing with stubborn stains, you can try gently scrubbing the soapy water solution in with a soft bristled toothbrush. You can also try using a bleach pen — we recommend OxiClean On The Go Stain Remover Pen ($8.99, Amazon ).

4. Rinse with a clean, damp microfiber cloth.

5. Leave the shoes to dry completely before wearing them again.

How to clean white shoes — Laces

Don’t forget to give the laces a clean as well. You can wash these by hand with warm soapy water, or alternatively they can be machine-washed in a mesh bag, using a cold wash on a gentle cycle. Don’t put them through the dryer though as this can melt the plastic ends. Instead, leave to air dry.

If you want to whiten them, you can also soak shoelaces in bleach. While wearing gloves, mix three tablespoons of bleach to one gallon of water. Secure your laces in a mesh lingerie bag, then submerge them in the water. You may need to pop something heavy on top to hold it down. After five minutes, chuck the mesh bag into the washing machine and run a cold wash on a gentle cycle. Alternatively, wash thoroughly by hand, then leave to air dry.