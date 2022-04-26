Rivian R1T: 9 awesome features that make this EV stand out

The Rivian R1T has been out on the roads for a good few months at this point, making it one of the first all-electric trucks to actually hit the streets. But there’s more to this truck than the fact it’s swapped out the gas tank for a giant 135 kWh battery.

On the surface the R1T looks like a very typical big truck, albeit with a few more futuristic stylings than you may be used to seeing. There are a bunch of cool and interesting features hiding away, which make this particular EV all the more exciting — especially if you’re big on spending time outside.

Those of you that follow @forrestsautoreviews over on TikTok may know about some of these already.

But there's a lot more the Rivian R1T has to offer, and we'll take you through some of the best. Here are 9 awesome Rivian R1T features you need to know about.

The frunk can be used as massive cooler

(Image credit: Forrest Jones/TikTok)

There’s plenty stopping you from using your trunk as a cooler, like the fact ice melts and normally has no place to go. Fortunately, the R1T’s frunk has a built-in (and pluggable) drain, giving the melted ice somewhere to go.

So if you’re going camping, throwing a barbecue, at a tailgate or some other outdoor event where drinks are needed, you suddenly have a makeshift cooler with 11 cubic feet of space. That’s a lot of beers.

A built-in air compressor can reach all four tires

(Image credit: Rivian )

You’re out in the world and your tire needs some more air. You need to get those wheels back to full speed as soon as possible. Most people would have needed the foresight to pack a tire compressor in the trunk. R1T owners, however, have one built in.

The rear bed of the electric truck has a built-in tire compressor, complete with a 20- foot hose. That means it’s capable of reaching all four tires, the ability to deliver up to 150 psi, a built-in digital pressure gauge, and a universal quick connect nozzle. And, because it’s part of the truck, you’re not going to have to fumble about looking for it and setting it up, so you’ll be back on the road in no time.

Hidden storage everywhere

(Image credit: Rivian)

Trucks have a lot of storage as it is, but the Rivian R1T takes it to a whole new level. Like many EVs, the internal mechanics don’t take up as much space as a gasoline-powered car, which usually translates to a more spacious interior. In the R1T it also means a smorgasbord of hidden storage compartments. And we don’t just mean the frunk under the hood

The Rivian R1T also has a hidden storage compartment underneath the rear bed (provided you don’t have a spare tire), a gear tunnel right in front of the rear wheels, compartments underneath front seats and inside the back seats.

Oh, and that gear tunnel can be accessed by someone sitting in the back using a secret compartment behind the arm rest. If you need to hide something in your car, the R1T has no shortage of spots to put it.

There’s a flashlight in the door

(Image credit: Rivian)

No outdoors adventure is complete without a flashlight, which is probably why one is included with the Rivian R1T. But rather than rattling around in the glovebox, or all those storage compartments, this one is conveniently stored inside the door.

This way you’re not going to have to go searching for the flashlight when you need it most. Provided you remember to put it back when you’re done, that is. The flashlight has 1,000 lumens of brightness, which should be enough for whatever tasks you might need to do after dark.

The wireless Camp Speaker doubles as a lantern

(Image credit: Rivian)

If the torch isn’t enough, or you need something that emits light over a wider area, then the Rivian R1T has a great little gadget for you. Underneath the center console is the wireless Camp Speaker, which connects via Bluetooth and doubles as a lantern. Which will be perfect for all the camping trips and outdoor adventures you’re going to want to take this truck with you on.

It’s not a powerful lantern, but instead offers a warm campfire-inspired glow. Which is kind of what you need in the great outdoors. Charging is done via USB-C, or the wireless charger in the speaker’s cradle, and there’s a 6.5-hour battery life. The best part? If the R1T’s Meridian sound system is playing music, the speaker can also function as an extension.

Gear Guard security cameras

(Image credit: Rivian)

Truck beds are great for lugging stuff around, but they’re not that secure. What’s to stop someone from grabbing your groceries from the back when you’re waiting at a set of traffic lights? The Gear Guard Camera system, that’s what. The five embedded cameras around the truck may not stop stuff being stolen, per se, but it can record the culprit.

You just have to wrap the Gear Guard cable around your stuff, and anyone that pulls at it gets to be the star of their very own reality TV show. There’s an old-fashioned alarm, too, which should be enough to scare away all but the boldest of thieves.

Waterproof bracelet key

There are so many different groups of people that can get something out of the Rivian R1T, and Rivian seems to have something for everyone. If you are the kind of person that likes being outdoors, rather than simply driving through it, then you’ll want one of Rivian’s waterproof bracelets to unlock the doors.

Simply hold the bracelet against the end of the driver’s door handle to lock and unlock the car. The R1T can be unlocked with your phone, a carabiner shaped key fob and a credit card-style key. But with the bracelet you can go out without your wallet, keys or phone and still have easy access to your car.

Drift mode

(Image credit: Rivian)

The Rivian R1t has an incredible eight driving modes, four for on-road driving and four for off-road. The idea being you get the right performance for the right situation. Off-Road Drift is designed for all those times you want to slide around in the dirt, and try to live out your dreams of being a rally driver.

Drift mode uses the R1T’s standard height, the stiffest suspension settings, rearward torque bias, standard ride height and maximum regenerative braking. All while switching steering control off, to let you swing around those tight corners. Just like Mario Kart.

0-60 in 3 seconds

(Image credit: Rivian)

Gotta go fast? Despite its size, the Rivian R1T is able to pick up speed incredibly quickly, going from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just three seconds. Considering this is a truck-shaped truck, and weighs 3.5 tons, that’s no small achievement for the R1T.

Especially since the Performance Tesla Model 3, with a much more aerodynamic shape, takes 3.1 seconds to reach 60mph. So if you need something big and quick, the Rivian R1T might be the truck for you.