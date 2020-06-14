Apple Watch 3 vs. Fitbit Charge 4: Which fitness tracker is best?

The Apple Watch Series 3 is somewhat of a smartwatch anomaly: It’s still sold despite the release of newer generations, supported by regular watch OS upgrades and can be purchased for under $200.

For iPhone users deterred by the Apple Watch Series 5 ’s incremental improvements or price tag, you’d think the Watch 3 is the obvious choice for those who want one of the best smartwatches without breaking the bank.

The best cheap fitness trackers we’ve tested

we’ve tested These are the best Apple Watch bands to get

But the recently released Fitbit Charge 4 is our top pick among the best fitness trackers , catering to those looking to measure exercise and other health metrics, rather than act as an extension of a smartphone.

The Charge 4 also lasts up to 7 days on a charge, provides precise sleep data and works with handsets other than the iPhone for $50 less than the Apple Watch Series 3.

So which touchscreen fitness tracker with GPS is worth buying? Read on to see how this Apple Watch 3 vs Fitbit Charge 4 face-off unfolds.

Apple Watch Series 3 vs. Fitbit Charge 4: Specs

Apple Watch Series 3 Fitbit Charge 4 Starting Price $199.99 $149.95 Battery Life 18 hours 7 days Size 1.73 x 1.5 x 0.42 inches 1.4 x 0.9 x 0.5 inches Display size 272 x 340 (38mm), 312 x 390 (42mm) 160 x 100 Colors Silver, space-gray aluminum Black, rosewood Water resistance Up to 50 meters (swim-proof) Up to 50 meters (swim-proof) Music storage 8GB None GPS Yes Yes Heart rate monitor Yes Yes Sleep tracking No Yes Mobile payments Apple Pay Fitbit Pay

Apple Watch Series 3 vs Fitbit Charge 4: Price

The Apple Watch Series 3 GPS model started at $329 when it debuted in 2017, but upon releasing the Apple Watch Series 5, the price was reduced to a more affordable $199.

Today's best Apple Watch Series 3 deals Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS,... Amazon £199 View Deal AppleWatch Series3 GPS 42mm... Laptops Direct £227.97 View Deal Apple Watch Series 3 (2018... very.co.uk £229 View Deal

Though only by a small margin, the Fitbit Charge 4 undercuts Apple with a $149 starting price. For $169, you can purchase a special edition model with a woven, granite reflective band.

You can often catch both fitness trackers on sale for less than their listing prices. In the widgets below, you can see how the Apple Watch Series 3 versus Fitbit Charge 4 sales look in your region right now.

Winner: Fitbit Charge 4

Apple Watch Series 3 vs. Fitbit Charge 4: Design and display

The Apple Watch and Fitbit Charge lines haven’t switched up their designs much over the years, opting for internal improvements over aesthetic ones. The lightweight Charge 4 could almost pass for a bracelet with a screen as slim as its bands, while the Apple Watch’s heftier, square-shaped housing protrudes like a traditional watch’s would.

(Image credit: Future)

Not only is the Apple Watch 3’s modern design more eye-catching, its high-resolution display is colorful and bright. The spacious touchscreen is responsive and simple to navigate.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Though similarly responsive, the Fitbit Charge 4’s grayscale, LED screen looks boring compared to the Apple Watch’s OLED one. But if you prefer function over form, you might enjoy the Charge 4’s no-frills appearance.

Winner: Apple Watch 3

Apple Watch Series 3 vs Fitbit Charge 4: Health and fitness

As a dedicated fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 4 has an irrefutable advantage when it comes to activity tracking. It has six exercise shortcuts pre-loaded, with an additional 16 activities available to choose from, ranging from kickboxing to biking. The added GPS comes in handy for running and other outdoor activities, too.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Charge 4 also introduced a metric called Active Zone minutes, which monitors the time you spend in target heart rate zones. And like the Fitbit Charge 3 , when you’re resting up after a day meeting movement goals, the Charge 4 uses an SpO2 pulse oximeter sensor to clue you into your sleeping patterns.

Sleep tracking has yet to materialize for the Apple Watch, although several rumors suggest it’ll arrive with the Apple Watch 6 , along with mental health tools. And while right now Apple Watch technically has more activity selections than Fitbit, they’re rather niche.

(Image credit: Future)

Both fitness trackers are waterproof up to 50 meters, which means they can be worn while swimming. Nevertheless, that doesn’t prevent the Fitbit Charge 4 from edging out the Apple Watch 3 in the fitness category.

Winner: Fitbit Charge 4

Apple Watch Series 3 vs. Fitbit Charge 4: Battery life

Most fitness trackers and smartwatches we’ve tested last several days — if not several weeks — on a single charge, meaning you don’t need to worry about plugging them in before bed. For ones with sleep tracking, you can even keep them on overnight.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Fitbit Charge 4 is no exception, and can go up to seven days before needing more juice. Using the GPS will cut into that time significantly. The same GPS drainage applies to the Apple Watch 3, which lasts a maximum of 18 hours. We’d like to see that stamina improve to at least 24 hours, although without sleep tracking there’s little reason to wear an Apple Watch overnight.

Winner: Fitbit Charge 4

Apple Watch Series 3 vs. Fitbit Charge 4: Apps and storage

As much as fitness features are the Fitbit Charge’s advantage, apps are the Apple Watch Series 3’s edge over its competitor. It benefits from hundreds of compatible iOS App Store programs, from games and news, to books and productivity tools. There are even apps for activating your iPhone’s camera and controlling the best Homekit devices . It has a built-in microphone and speaker for communicating with Siri, too.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

With no apps or smart features, the Fitbit Charge 4 is unimpressive by comparison in this category. Its best non-fitness feature is that it can control Spotify, but it has no onboard storage for saving music. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch 3 offers a generous 8GB.

Winner: Apple Watch 3

Apple Watch Series 3 vs. Fitbit Charge 4: Smartphone compatibility

The biggest caveat about the Apple Watch Series 3 (and all Apple Watch models) is that it requires a companion iPhone for setup and full functionality. iPhones are plenty popular, but there are many who use Android handsets from competing manufacturers.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Whether you own a phone from Samsung, OnePlus, Google, Motorola or any other Android-based brand, the Fitbit Charge 4 is compatible. Of course, there’s an iOS app for those iPhone owners interested in the Fitbit Charge 4, too.

Winner: Fitbit Charge 4

Apple Watch Series 3 vs. Fitbit Charge 4: Verdict

Apple Watch Series 3 Fitbit Charge 4 Price (10) 7 8 Design and display (20) 18 14 Health and fitness (25) 19 24 Battery life (20) 10 18 Apps (20) 20 11 Smartphone compatibility (5) 1 5 Total (100) 75 80

Though a few years old, the Apple Watch Series 3 remains an excellent smartwatch and a great choice for iPhone users who want a versatile device that also has fitness tracking. The Fitbit Charge 4, on the other hand, prioritizes fitness tracking, and that’s why it’s the ultimate champion in this face-off.

We’d recommend the Fitbit Charge 4 for people who are looking to get motivated, get active or get a break from their smartphone notifications. Android and iPhone owners alike with serious fitness goals will find it meets their needs better than the Apple Watch Series 3.