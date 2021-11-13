Our favorite iPad alternative just hit its lowest price ahead of Black Friday

Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching and Black Friday deals are getting better by the day. For instance, we've just spotted a deal on our favorite iPad alternative.

Currently, Walmart has the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 on sale for $139. That's $90 off and one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals we've seen.

Best iPad alternative: As part of its Black Friday deals — Walmart has the Galaxy Tab A7 on sale for just $139. The tablet features a 10.4-inch screen (2,000 x 1,200 resolution), Qualcomm SM6115 CPU, 32GB of storage, built-in facial recognition, and Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers.

In our Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 review, we loved the tablet's epic battery life 13 hours and 13 minutes), thin bezels, and overall minimalist approach. We also like that the tablet runs on pure Android, unlike the Fire HD 10, which runs on Fire OS, a fork of Android. This means you can use all of Google's apps, so you get real Gmail and YouTube, rather than primitive outdated versions of each.

The Galaxy Tab A7 also offers built-in facial recognition, which is something you don't see in tablets this affordable. Even the iPad, which is $100 more expensive, only has Touch ID fingerprint recognition, which feels quaint in comparison to facial recognition.

Simply put, this is one of the best tablets around and the tablet that Android fans have long deserved.

