Killer Amazon Black Friday deal: Shark's self-emptying robot vac nearly 50% off now

Need help cleaning up your home? We've spotted one of the best early Amazon Black Friday deals around.

For a limited time, you can get the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum on sale for $318.99. That's $281 off and one of the best robot vacuum Black Friday deals we've seen. However, this deal will end today, so get it while you can.

Image Limited Time Deal Shark IQ Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $318 @ Amazon

The Shark IQ Robot Vacuum (model RV1001AE) is a bagless, self-emptying robot vac that makes cleaning your home an effortless process. It has a self-cleaning brushroll that removes pet hair and long hair as it cleans. Plus, it can be controlled via Alexa or Google Assistant. For a limited time, it's on sale for $318, which is its lowest price ever. View Deal

The Shark IQ is a stylish robot vac with a tasteful mix of glossy black and matte black plastic. It features a self-cleaning brushroll that removes pet hair and long hair as it cleans. As a result, there are no more messy hair wraps in your brushroll.

The vacuum comes with a Clean Base/dock that sucks debris upward and into a holding bin. Shark says the bin only needs emptying once a month and there’s a small window into the bin to view its fullness.

The company trumpets that the Shark bin is bagless and is easy to empty. One button near the handle releases the bin from the dock; a second at the base drops the bottom out to release the debris. It’s a process that will feel very familiar to users of Shark's stick vacuums. The vacuum can also be controlled via smart assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Looking for more holidays sales you can shop now? Make sure to follow our Black Friday deals coverage for the best early sales.