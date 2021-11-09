Trending

Hurry! PS4 in stock via PlayStation Direct right now — will sell out fast

PS4 slim units at stock at PlayStation Direct

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The PS4 has been hard to find in the midst of a Covid-fueled supply chain nightmare, but PlayStation Direct has some new units ready for sale.

Yes, PlayStation Direct has the PS4 on sale for $299. While the system was released in 2013, it still plays a massive library of games. And many newer titles are still being released for older systems, like Resident Evil Village, especially considering that far fewer people own a PS5. 

Seriously, if you've been on the hunt for a PS4, get his deal now. It will sell out. Often, new units will go for 50-100% more than the retail price. 

