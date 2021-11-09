Hurry! PS4 in stock via PlayStation Direct right now — will sell out fast

The PS4 has been hard to find in the midst of a Covid-fueled supply chain nightmare, but PlayStation Direct has some new units ready for sale.

Yes, PlayStation Direct has the PS4 on sale for $299. While the system was released in 2013, it still plays a massive library of games. And many newer titles are still being released for older systems, like Resident Evil Village, especially considering that far fewer people own a PS5.

PS4 Slim (1TB): $299 @ PlayStation Direct PS4 Slim (1TB): $299 @ PlayStation Direct

A PlayStation 4 console may still be hard to find, even in the shadow of PS5. For those looking to play the latest titles, even if not on the fanciest hardware, this PS4 deal might be your best shot.

Seriously, if you've been on the hunt for a PS4, get his deal now. It will sell out. Often, new units will go for 50-100% more than the retail price.