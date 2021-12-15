Best Oculus Quest 2 deals in December 2021

Oculus Quest 2 deals are very hard to find. Even during major holidays, the best Oculus Quest 2 deals usually bundle a free gift card or accessory. In a few rare occasions you might get $10 off the headset itself.

However, it's peak holiday season and there are plenty of Christmas deals to take advantage of as retailers try to entice shoppers with last-minute sales. Currently, there are no Oculus Quest 2 discounts, but the headset is in stock and ready to ship in time for Christmas. So we're rounding up the best spots to find Oculus Quest 2 stock along with any deals you may be able to get along the way.

Best Oculus Quest 2 deals

The Oculus Quest 2 is our pick for the best VR headset around. This refurbished model gets you a great discount on the headset’s usual price of $299. It’s a great VR machine that just works — and Walmart offers a one-year warranty it’s refurb products, so you can buy with confidence.

when you buy an Oculus Quest 2, you'll get $10 off the Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery. After discount, the accessory will cost $99.

It's not an Oculus Quest 2 deal per se, but Amazon has stock of the Oculus Quest 2 and it can still arrive in time for Christmas. In our review, we called the Oculus Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy. It has an impressive game library, intuitive controls, and good built-in audio, all of which makes this one of the best overall virtual reality headsets to date.

Best Buy offers both the 128GB model and 256GB model of the Oculus Quest 2. Currently, only the 128GB model is in stock.

Walmart has the 128GB model of the Oculus Quest 2 in stock for $299.

Adorama currently has both Oculus Quest 2 models in stock, both selling at list price with no special deals.

Oculus Quest 2 deals in the UK

Game has the Oculus Quest 2 in stock, both the 64GB and 256GB versions. It's also selling extra peripherals, like the PC link cable and a carry case.

Currys has the 256GB Oculus Quest 2 listed. But only the 64GB version is in stock.

Oculus Quest 2: Which model to buy?

You can't really go wrong with either Oculu Quest 2 model. In our Oculus Quest 2 review, we concluded that it's the best VR headset you can buy, and praised its slick, intuitive design, faster performance and better resolution than its predecessor. And for $299, it's the cheapest standalone VR headset to offer 6DOF (meaning hand and head tracking in a 3D space).

For casual gamers, the 128GB model should suffice. However, those who want to have a more extensive library of games and apps, may want to spend a little extra for the 256GB model to avoid constantly downloading and reinstalling software. More demanding games take up more space. Unfortunately, you cannot expand headset storage, so choose wisely.