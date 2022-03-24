Best Mother's Day gifts 2022 — last-minute gift ideas that can't miss

Mother's Day is just a few days away, so time is running out to grab a gift that'll make your mum smile. Some popular items are already sold out, and factoring in delivery times may leave you with limited options — but don't worry, we've searched and found the best gifts available that'll get there on time.

Below you’ll find our top picks for the best last-minute Mother’s Day gifts online right now.

Best last-minute Mother's Day gifts

Next-day flowers: from £25 @ Prestige Flowers

Say "I love you" to your mum with flowers. These blooms will arrive the next day, and some even come with free chocolate.

Nectar Duvet: was £80 now £48 @ Nectar

The Nectar Hit the Hay Duvet is super-soft and made of breathable cotton for warmth in the winter and cool sleeping in the summer. We've been using it for over a year and love how it seals in warm air during the winter, yet is fully breathable during the extreme summer months. All sizes are now 40% off.

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper: £23 @ Amazon

If your mum is a coffee aficionado, this is the perfect gift. The Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper lets you make the perfect brew without having to leave your apartment. It features a fine mesh stainless steel filter that eliminates the need for paper filters, and the 34-ounce coffee maker can make up to 8 cups of coffee at once. You can also get 50% off gift wrap for this item with code "GIFTWRAP50".

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: £29 @ Amazon

Whether it's Bridgerton or The Mandalorian, your mum will be able to keep up on all of her favourite shows thanks to Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lite. This streamer is a cheaper version of the regular Fire TV Stick. Like its pricier counterpart, this 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. Otherwise, it's your best pick if you're looking to help your mum stream on a budget.

Amazon Echo Show 5: £37 @ Amazon

If the ongoing pandemic means you'll be unable to spend this Mother's Day with your mum, then this Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display will let you video call all day long.

Next-Day Bouquet + Chocolate: £40 @ Thornton's

Nothing says Mother's Day more than flowers and a box of chocolates. This bundle lets you select your favourite flower bouquet from lilac freesias to red roses, and pair it with a Thornton's Continental Chocolate Box. Just act fast, as Mother's Day delivery ends 4pm on the 25th of March.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: £139 @ Amazon

Give mum the best e-reader on the planet. The Kindle Paperwhite features the same super-sharp 300 ppi screen found on the pricier Kindle Oasis, so text renders crisply on its e-ink screen. Plus, its IPX8 waterproof rating means you doesn't have to worry about it getting splashed. It comes with three free months of Kindle Unlimited, which will keep your mum entertained way beyond Mother's Day.