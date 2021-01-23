Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra cases

The best Galaxy S21 Ultra cases can protect your precious new smartphone — a good goal to have when you've just spent $1,199 on your new handset. Having a good case will help your phone survive falls and bumps better, but that extra protection can come with some style if you choose your case wisely.

The S21 Ultra comes with an IP68 rating, so you're not likely to damage your phone with water. And though smartphone materials have gotten more durable in recent years, you don't want to take chances. This is why having a case is a really good idea.

So what are the best Galaxy S21 Ultra cases to pick from? We've done the legwork and here are our picks for the best options for you, depending on what you need and/or want from a phone case.

What is the best Galaxy S21 Ultra case?

Choosing a case for your phone means that you need to figure out what you want it to do. From slim cases all the way up to heavy-duty options, there's an accessory out there for everyone. However, since most people want to protect their investment, we recommend the Otterbox Defender Series Pro for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It's rugged, comes with a belt clip that doubles as a kickstand, and it will keep your phone as safe as possible. It isn't cheap, though, so if you still want rugged protection in a less expensive add-on, there's the Spigen Tough Armor.

Samsung provides some really nice cases for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, including a very premium leather option, complete with an eye-catching accent around the camera module. If you opted to purchase the optional S Pen, you'll want the appropriate case straight from Samsung, which not only protects the phone, but houses the pen accessory.

If you want a no-frills case, look no further than another Spigen pick, the Thin Fit. It keeps your phone slim with its small footprint. It won't win any awards for its looks, but it offers scratch and bump protection.

The best Galaxy S21 Ultra cases you can buy

(Image credit: Otterbox)

1. Otterbox Galaxy S21 Ultra Defender Series Pro Case Ultimate Galaxy S21 Ultra protection Size: 7.13 x 3.72 x 1.36 inches | Weight: 7.2 ounces | Colors: Black, Varsity Blues, Berry Potion Pink | Materials: Polycarbonate, synthetic rubber View at Otterbox

The Defender Series Pro from Otterbox has long been the go-to for ultimate protection, but it’s also one of the more expensive entries in this list of the best Galaxy S21 Ultra cases. That's because the Defender Series Pro is built to last, with extensive drop protection and construction that’s meant to keep your Galaxy S21 Ultra from harm. Otterboxk's case has raised edges to protect the screen and camera hump.

Another nifty feature with this case is that Otterbox used a silver-based antimicrobial additive to help combat some of the most common pathogens from living on your phone case. That’s a nice peace of mind these days.

You get a holster which can double as a kickstand for watching videos or playing games. The case also works with compatible with Qi wireless charging if you’re going for that cord-free lifestyle.

(Image credit: Samsung)

2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Leather Cover Suave protection for your beautiful phone Size: 6.65 x 3.17 x 0.53 inches | Weight: 1.06 ounces | Colors: Black, Brown | Materials: Leather View at Samsung

If you want to keep your Galaxy S21 Ultra looking incredible while protecting it from bumps and scrapes, then we suggest checking out Samsung’s official leather case for the phone. Previous Samsung cases have been really good options, but this time around, the company added a bit more flair to make things pop.

There’s this braided texturing on the camera hump that really makes the back interesting. If you haven’t tried out leather cases yet, then we highly recommend you start by giving this one a try. The back feels smooth, but offers a lot of grip as leather usually does.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra Leather Cover is a bit pricey, but it’s worth it for the material and design quality. It’s also a slimmer option, so it won’t add a ton of bulk to your phone.

(Image credit: Samsung)

3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Silicone Cover with S Pen A must-have for S Pen owners Size: 6.65 x 3.31 x 0.52 inches | Weight: 1.55 ounces | Colors: Black | Materials: Silicone View at Samsung

Samsung also has a case specifically designed to hold the S Pen, a new accessory for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Unlike the Galaxy Note series, the S21 Ultra doesn’t have a built-in slot to house the S Pen. So if you bought the $40 pen along with your new phone, then you’ll want somewhere to put it to keep it safe. That’s where the Samsung Silicone Cover with S Pen comes in.

Not only is a good case for your Galaxy S21 Ultra in its own right, but it features a convenient little slot for the S Pen so you don’t have to worry about losing it. It’s really a win-win situation here and we highly recommend this case if you're plannint to add this optional accessory.

(Image credit: Spigen)

4. Spigen Thin Fit for Galaxy S21 Ultra The no-frills Galaxy S21 Ultra option Size: 6.63 x 3.10 x 0.42 inches | Weight: 1 ounce | Colors: Black | Materials: Polycarbonate View at Spigen

For years, Spigen has been a notable name in the case game. For the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the company is rolling out its most popular product lines. Starting things off is the Spigen Thin Fit, which is the case for someone who just wants minimal bulk. This case is super slim like Samsung's Leather Cover, but it's polycarbonate instead of leather. Even so, you get a nice-feeling case with the Thin Fit.

Spigen's Thin Fit adds bump protection and keeps the back glass of the Galaxy S21 Ultra from getting scratched, all while appealing to the minimalist in all of us. Don't expect the kind of protection you'd get from a more elaborate case, but the Thin Fit is a very affordable option.

(Image credit: Spigen)

5. Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy S21 Ultra Another good rugged option Size: 6.74 x 3.22 x 0.49 inches | Weight: 2 ounces | Colors: Black, Gunmetal | Materials: Polycarbonate, TPU View at Spigen

The second Spigen option among the best Galaxy S21 Ultra cases is the Tough Armor. This is for people who want the best protection that Spigen has to offer, and want that peace of mind in case of phone drops or bumps. This S21 Ultra case is really durable and built to last.

The Tough Armor packs in shock-absorbing impact foam all while keeping as slim of a profile as possible to make sure that you’re not left stuck holding a brick. You get excellent grip along the sides, too, so it’s going to be really hard to drop your Galaxy S21 Ultra in this case. Oh, and the case offers a kickstand if you need it.

(Image credit: Spigen)

6. Spigen Rugged Armor for Galaxy S21 Ultra Another slim option for your Galaxy S21 Ultra Size: 6.65 x 3.13 x 0.45 inches | Weight: 1.5 ounces | Colors: Black | Materials: TPU View at Spigen

Spigen’s other well-known case line, the Rugged Armor, also comes as an option for Galaxy S21 Ultra owners. This case is made from a flexible TPU material, which some people prefer to the hard polycarbonate shells (like the Spigen Thin Fit). This is down to personal preference, but the Rugged Armor has some nice styling to catch the eye and it protects the Galaxy S21 Ultra from scrapes and bumps.

With a case, you give up the beautiful design of your shiny new Galaxy S21 Ultra, so it’s good to have a case that looks nice in turn. The Rugged Armor features carbon fiber and glossy accents to make it pop. The flexible TPU material is also better equipped to survive damage to the case itself, better than a polycarbonate shell would be.

(Image credit: Incipio)

7. Incipio Grip for Galaxy S21 Ultra A good grip is important Size: 6.73 x 3.24 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 3.84 ounces | Colors: Black, Midnight Blue | Materials: Polycarbonate View at Incipio

Incipio is another well-known case maker with some options available for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The one we’re looking at here is the Grip case, which focuses on providing the best grip possible. Incipio stresses that the multi-directional grip will go a long way in preventing accidental drops by making it easier to keep hold of your Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The raised edges keep the screen safe when setting the phone face down. The Grip also features shock-absorbing and antimicrobial technology built into the case itself. Best of all, the case itself is relatively slim so there's no bulk added on.

(Image credit: FYY)

8. FYY Luxury Case for Galaxy S21 Ultra A wallet case that actually looks good Size: 7.36 x 4.84 x 0.91 inches | Weight: 4.6 ounces | Colors: Black, Wine Red | Materials: Leather, TPU View at Amazon

Wallet cases have been around for a really long time and some people swear by them. The FYY Luxury Case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra can satisfy that need. It’s made from genuine leather and features RFID-blocking technology to keep your information private.

In addition to your S21 Ultra, FYY's case can hold up to three cards and it has a pocket for cash, business cards, or other items you may need to keep. As far as folio wallet cases, this one looks excellent and will keep your Galaxy S21 Ultra looking good.

(Image credit: Speck)

9. Speck Presidio2 Grip for Galaxy S21 Ultra Excellent grip and protection all in one Size: TBA | Weight: TBA | Colors: Coastal Blue/Black/Storm Blue, Grey/Black/Bold Red, Black/White | Materials: TBA View at Speck

Yet another familiar case brand, Spechas a few options for your new Galaxy S21 Ultra. Our pick is the Presidio2 Grip, which, as the name implies, offers you excellent grip to keep your phone from falling out of your hands. In case your Galaxy S21 Ultra does decide to meet the floor, the Presidio2 Grip will protect it with Armor Cloud technology. That means air cushions will work hard to absorb most of the shock from impact.

Another nice feature is the antimicrobial protection, which kills the vast majority of pathogens out there. It’s still no substitute for washing your hands regularly, but it’ll help prevent things from living and growing on your phone. The Presidio2 Grip comes in a few colorways with its soft-touch finish and textured grips. Those familiar with Speck’s case design will find a lot to love with this one.

(Image credit: Otterbox)

10. Otterbox Galaxy S21 Ultra Commuter Case Time-tested protection and style Size: 6.76 x 3.27 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 1.76 ounces | Colors: Black, Bespoke Way Blue | Materials: Synthetic rubber, polycarbonate View at Otterbox

Rounding our look at the best Galaxy S21 Ultra cases is Otterbox’s tried-and-true Commuter series. It’s not as bulky as the Defender Pro, but it will still keep your phone safe from bumps and short drops. It also features Otterbox’s antimicrobial technology, which will help keep nasty things from living on your phone case.

The Commuter name is meant to signify that this case will provide the best protection for day-to-day use. While some may require something more rugged, this case is great for the vast majority of people out there and its popularity proves that.