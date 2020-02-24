The best cheap wireless earbuds in 2020

Looking for the best cheap wireless earbuds? You've come to the right place. You don't need to spend a fortune to pick up a quality piece of kit. We've tested out some truly wireless earphones that promise to deliver the freedom you desire for much less than some of the pricier earbuds that have recently launched.

With so many cheap wireless earbuds on the market right now, we decided to base this list on the top-sellers from Amazon. We evaluated each set based on their design, ease of use and pairing, sound quality, controls and battery life. Here are our cheap wireless earbuds picks, ranked from best to worst.

If you want something that's more like Apple's AirPods, but without the hefty starting price, check out our guide to the best fake AirPods. You can also find buds with more premium features on our best wireless earbuds page. Earbuds not really your thing? Head over to our best headphones page.

The best cheap wireless earbuds now

1. JLab JBuds Air Wireless Earphones

The best cheap wireless earbuds right now

Size: 1.8 x 3 x 1.6 inches | Weight: 0.13 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 4 hours, 14 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Bass-forward sound

3 EQ settings to choose from

Quality battery life

Slightly bulky design

Calls in only one ear

The best cheap wireless earbuds right now are the JLab JBuds. JLab’s fitness earbuds have bass-forward sound and modern features that should warrant a higher price tag. The JBuds Air come programmed with three EQ settings (Balanced, Bass Boost, and Signature) that customize the audio output. Bass Boost is most ideal for workouts and packs punchy lows, while Signature makes minor adjustments to frequency response for better midrange.

Battery life is rated at 4 hours, which is slightly below standard, but the accompanying charging case gets you an extra 10 hours of use. An IPX55 certification means these earbuds are built to withstand sweat and splashing as well.

The design is a bit bulky and can create some discomfort when worn for long stretches, but it’s sufficient for workouts. You’re only able to take calls on one earpiece as well.

2. Soul ST-XX

A winning balance of form, function and fashion

Size: 0.94 x 0.55 x 0.79 inches | Weight: 0.14 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 5 hours; 20 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 33 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Weatherproof

Range of colors

Strong bass

Serviceable charging case

Battery life shorter than advertised

Ambient-listening mode hinders sound quality

An effective blend of form, function, and fashion mean the Soul ST-XX snag the second spot in our ranking of the best cheap wireless earbuds. Bass is tighter to give lows and mids more transparency. IPX5 certification gives the buds weatherproof protection, making them ideal for outdoor activities and excessive sweating. The ST-XX is also available in several bold colors to accessorize with your outfits.

A Transparency Mode was programmed into the buds to let listeners hear their surroundings better, but you’ll want to keep it disabled since it compromises the sound quality. While battery life is rated at 5 hours on a full charge, it’s realistically about 3.5 hours when factoring in calls and high volume. Thankfully, the charging case carries up to 4 charges for around 15 hours of additional playback.

3. TaoTronics TWS TT-BH053

These cheap earbuds are impressive for such a low price

Size: 3.23 x 1.54 x 1.1 inches | Weight: 1.9 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 5 hours; 40 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 33 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Impressive sound quality

Good battery life

Controls and fit could be better

Lag with virtual assistant

For their price, these true wireless earbuds from TaoTronics’ offer better sound and battery life than you might expect. Mids are clear and detailed, and bass reproduction is on par with the AirPods. TaoTronics claims to offer 5 hours of playtime on a single charge, although in reality it’s closer to 4.5 hours. That’s still more generous than other models in its class, not including the 36 hours provided by the charging case.

The controls and fit could be better, though. The tap gestures were highly sensitive and often misinterpreted taps to raise the volume or enable the digital assistant. Speaking of which, there was some lag present when calling up Siri and Google Assistant; we often had to wait a few seconds before speaking or else the digital assistant wouldn’t recognize our commands.

4. Sol Republic Amps Air 2.0

Dynamic sound in an industrial design

Size: 3.67 x 1.89 x 1.39 inches | Weight: TBD | Battery Life (Rated): 3 hours; 45 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 45 feet (15 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Warm sound profile

Powerful charging case

Sturdy, attractive design

Single-life battery charge is low

Limited controls

Great sound doesn't always come at a steep price. Sol Republic's proved this time after time, and the Amps Air 2.0 is a prime example. Despite bass dominating the sound profile, the drivers are tuned to produce clearer mids and highs for well-balanced audio. The earbuds do retain the rubberized matte finish of the original, but also lack navigation controls.

Those looking to enjoy long listening sessions won't be thrilled with its 3-hour playtime, but the bundled charging case supports up to 15 extra charges. The case also doubles as an external battery for other devices.

5. Enacfire E18 Plus

Reliable sound and even better wireless features

Size: 0.8 x 0.4 x 0.4 inches | Weight: 0.16 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 8 hours, 40 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Powerful, super-light charging case

Built-in virtual assistant

Long battery life

Sound quality not always good on lows

Poor call quality

The Enacfire E18 Plus is an attractive option with reliable sound and even better wireless features. Mids and highs are bright, whereas lows are a mixed bag depending on the music genre. The earbuds come digital assistant-ready with the built-in microphone picking up vocals clearly to execute basic Google Assistant and Siri commands. We're also a fan of the stylish, super-light charging case that provides up to 15 extra hours of music time, greatly supplementing the E18's 8 hours of charge.

Call quality isn’t the greatest and it’s a bummer that you can only hear in mono through one earbud when screening calls. Still, the pros and cons balance out performance overall to make these the third best cheap wireless earbuds around right now.

6. Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo

Great sound quality, but not the best fit

Size: TBD | Weight: 0.2 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 5 hours, 20 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 33 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Great sound quality for the price

Good battery life

Uncomfortable for long periods

Don't feel that secure

Next up in our run-down of the best cheap wireless earbuds are the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neos. Very similar in performance to the Soundcore Liberty Air, these buds possess impressive battery life and sound quality that should place them in a higher price bracket.

Dynamic bass and treble will fuel fitness freaks at the gym. An IPX5 rating makes them sweat/water resistant as well. Many earbuds in its category advertise 3.5 hours of playtime on a single charge and fail to deliver, but the Liberty Neo is one of the few that hits that mark. The accompanying charging case stores 9 additional hours.

Comfort is where the Liberty Neo struggles, as the sturdiness of the buds makes them unpleasant to sport for long stretches. We wouldn’t recommend them for at-home listening or travel. The accompanying ear wings also don’t provide a secure fit and left us worried that the buds would fall out during outdoor runs.

7. Tranya T1 Sports Wireless Earbuds

These buds go heavy on the bass

Size: 0.8 x 0.6 x 0.6 inches | Weight: TBD | Battery Life (Rated): 6 hours, 48 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 35 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Good Bluetooth connection

Virtual assistant built in

Bass dominates sound balance

Mediocre battery life

Wireless earbuds are an acquired taste, but the T1 delivers enough flavor to make ordering them a savory gamble. The soundstage is dominated by deep, rumbling bass, which is cool for those who favor hard-hitting lows, but it can also silence distinct sounds meant to be heard the way they were recorded. Each earpiece is powered by Bluetooth 5.0 and stabilizes connection even when slightly out of range.

These headphones do come digital-assistant-ready, with instant access to Google Assistant and Siri. The built-in mic does a nice job of picking up vocal commands, but we experienced some random dropout on the left earpiece, and being able to screen calls only in mono through one earbud was disappointing.

Battery life was mediocre, at 3 hours, which is common for most wireless earbuds, but the charging case promises up to four extra charges, giving listeners an estimated 15 hours of battery life.

8. Altec Lansing True Evo Wireless Earbuds

Water-resistant buds with serious bass

Size: 1.7 x 1 x 1 inches | Weight: 0.16 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 4 hours, 20 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Well-balanced audio with powerful lows

Water-resistant protection

Supports wireless charging

Limited on-ear controls

Generic design

Look beyond the generic aesthetics and you’ll discover a pair of truly wireless earbuds with some serious sound. The True Evo brings on the bass and makes no apologies for its thunderous low-end response. Mids and highs also blend well to produce a warm sound signature. Battery life is rated at 4 hours, but the included charging case provides 4 extra charges and works with Qi wireless charging pads.

More could have been done with the design to give the earbuds some pop. The same can be said about the limited on-ear controls, which forces users to rely more on their audio devices to manage common tasks like track navigation and volume. There is also some latency present when streaming videos online. Still, if these are drawbacks you can live with, you’ll find these earbuds are worth the price in audio performance alone.

9. Soul Emotion

A great pair of cheap earbuds for casual use

Size: 0.9 x 0.6 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 0.17 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 6 hours, 18 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 33 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Decent build

Robust bass

Lightweight

Charging case only offers 4 hrs extra

Poor mic

With a decent build and robust bass, the Soul Emotion is a casual pair of earbuds built for the weekend warrior. The low end isn’t overpowering and maintains a strong presence throughout the soundstage to appease bass lovers. The earbuds are light and only weigh 5 grams, making them convenient for travel. Auto-pairing right out of the case is another feature that shouldn’t be overlooked by owners.

Battery life running at only 3 hours isn’t anything to brag about. The bundled charging case only offers about 4 hours of extra playtime, which pales in comparison to other models. Also, the built-in microphone isn’t great for calls and picks up a lot of ambient noise.

10. Treblab X2

Plenty of fitting options make these cheap earbuds good for sports

Size: 1.22 x 0.43 x 1.5 inches | Weight: 0.25 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 5 hours, 15 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 33 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Lots of ear tip and fin options

Good battery life

Sound quality could be better

Physical buttons are fiddly

Some sound dropout

Those who want a sporty wireless earbud for cheap could do a whole lot worse than the Treblab X2. These come bundled with several ear tips and fins to ensure stability during workouts. Battery life holds up strong at about 4.5 to 5 hours, with the stylish charging case holding enough power for an extra two charges. Audio is warm. However, recessed lows weaken the soundstage.

Functionality is where the X2 falters. Instead of touch controls, these buds feature physical buttons on the side, which makes the control scheme awkward since it requires the users to hold the bud to operate it. Tactility isn’t great, either. The left bud also experiences dropout on occasion, sometimes even losing connection, while the mics do a poor job with speech recognition when you’re using Siri or Google Assistant.