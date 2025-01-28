The Super Bowl is going to look amazing on this 83-inch OLED TV — and it's $1,000 off right now

Big-screen value is ever-present in the lead up to the Big Game and what better way to celebrate than with an 83-inch OLED TV?

Right now you can snag this 83-inch Samsung S85D OLED TV for $2,499 at Best Buy. That's $1,000 slashed on this incredible OLED, which serves as a perfect window into Super Bowl LIX. TVs are getting bigger, after all, and there's no better time than now to upgrade.

Samsung 83" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $3,499 now $2,499 at Best Buy Released in 2024, the Samsung S85D is one serious OLED. It might sit at the tail end of Samsung's OLED lineup, but that's all the better for you as it's much cheaper and even better thanks to these ongoing savings. With its 120Hz refresh rate and Gaming Hub, it's most ideal for gamers, plus a full suite of HDMI 2.1 ports makes it quite a compelling sell.

The Samsung S85D OLED TV is a looker and a stunner. It offers a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel with tons of flare — made all the better thanks to a serious price cut. It's one of the few 2024 OLEDs with an ATSC 3.0 tuner, allowing you access to NextGen TV and 4K broadcasts.

But if that wasn't enough, you'll have access to a string of the best streaming services and even many of the best cloud gaming services, as well, thanks to its Gaming Hub. This is where you'll find platforms like Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now, gifting you instant access to multiple different games all on your 83-inch screen.

In our Samsung S85D OLED TV review, we praise its color handling and brightness. It's also got incredibly low input latency, making it all the more a gamer's TV. Its 20W speaker system does leave a bit to be desired, but you could always pair it up with one of the best soundbars.

It will prove perfect for the Super Bowl thanks to its string of AI advancements. The NQ4 AI gen chipsets allows it audio up-tuning, 4K upscaling, general picture improvements, and so much more. You can even control the S85D using either Bixby or Amazon Alexa, so don't even worry if you lose the remote.

You will also be sacrificing Dolby Vision support, but it's hard to turn down a premium 83-inch OLED TV that's slashed by $1,000, especially one with such a multitude of awesome features. But if it's not enough for you, there's a slew of Super Bowl TV deals ongoing right now that will net you a valiant display for the Big Game.