This TCL Mini LED TV goes up to 98 inches and is up to 36% off in this early Black Friday deal

Looking to upgrade your living room setup with a massive telly ahead of the holiday season? You're in luck, because Appliance Central has slashed the price of TCL's C855 Premium QD Mini LED TV by thousands in the lead up to Black Friday, with sizes up to a staggering 98 inches up for grabs.

Already priced quite affordably at the outset, these TCL C855 deals from Appliance Central are an absolute steal, starting at just AU$2,995 AU$1,728 for the 65-inch model, which is an enormous saving of AU$1,267 from the RRP.

The 75-inch model is also massively discounted at AU$3,995 AU$2,630 (save AU$1,365), though the TV is currently on back order, which means you'll have to wait 7-14 days for stock to arrive.

The colossal 85-inch model, however, is in stock, and is currently priced at AU$4,995 AU$3,119, slashing an amazing AU$1,876 from the RRP. Of course, the largest reduction has been reserved for the biggest telly, with the gargantuan 98-inch model now available at the discounted price of AU$9,995 AU$6,399 — that's an epic saving of AU$3,596 from the RRP, making it our top pick of the bunch.

TCL 98-inch C855 Mini LED TV | AU$9,995 AU$6,399 on Appliance Central (save AU$3,596) Offering premium features at an affordable price point, TCL's C855 is an impressive QD Mini LED TV which delivers excellent brightness and terrific contrast, along with a suite of gaming features and access to the Google TV platform. Right now, you can buy the mammoth 98-inch model at an incredible 36% discount, slashing from AU$3,596 from the RRP. But you'll have to act fast, as the deal is only available for the next two days. 98 inches is too big for you? No problem — Appliance Central has discounted the TCL C855 in every size, but like the 98-incher above, these deals are only available the next two days. 65 inches: AU$2,995 AU$1,728

75 inches: AU$3,995 AU$2,630

85 inches: AU$4,995 AU$3,119

The TCL C855 is one of the brightest TVs of 2024, boasting a peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits, and also comes equipped with a suite of gamer-centric features, including variable refresh rates (VRR) up to 144Hz (with support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro), auto low-latency mode (ALLM), support for Dolby Vision gaming and two HDMI 2.1 ports.

Audiophiles will also appreciate what the TCL C855 delivers in terms of sound, sporting an Onkyo 2.2.2Ch speaker system with built in subwoofer for powerful audio output. It also runs on the Google TV platform, meaning access to thousands of apps and every streaming service under the sun.

While we haven't had the chance to review the TCL C855 for ourselves, our sister site TechRadar raved about the TV in its 4.5 star review, stating that it "delivers a premium experience for the mid-range price it sits at, with picture quality that far exceeds its price range."

If that sounds like your cup of tea, you'd better act fast — Appliance Central will only offer these prices for the next two days. Alternatively, you could hold out a bit longer to see if the TCL C855 comes down even further during the upcoming Black Friday TV sales from November 29.