Hurry! Samsung’s incredible 85-inch QLED TV is 43% off in early Black Friday deal

OLED TV deals will likely be the name of the game this Black Friday, but I recommend going against the grain and opting for QLED. If your living room gets a lot of sunlight, you’ll be able to enjoy your TV a lot more because of the incredible brightness QLED TVs offer. They’re also cheaper, meaning you can get a bigger TV at a lower cost.

Right now, the Samsung 85” QN90D 4K Neo QLED TV is on sale for $2,297 at Amazon ($1,700 off.) This is a huge 43% discount on one of the best TVs you can buy. If you’re looking for a TV in a more modest size, you can snag the Samsung 55” QN90D 4K Neo QLED TV for $1,197 at Amazon ($600 off.) Both these sizes are at their lowest prices ever.

The QN90D is the best QLED TV you can buy in 2024. We tested it in our Samsung QN90D QLED TV review and found it delivered incredible performance in almost every category.

We saw a max brightness of 2,024 nits, which puts competition like the LG C4 OLED to shame. As I mentioned, this extra brightness will be highly appreciated if you want to put your TV in a room with lots of ambient light. In addition to its outstanding brightness, the Samsung QN90D delivers beautiful and accurate colors with excellent contrast. It also has a beefy NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor that upscales content to 4K precisely and makes everything you watch look the best.

The QN90D’s 60W speakers produce very satisfying sound, and support for Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Plus creates a 3D audio experience. The QN90D is also a wonderful gaming TV. You can access Samsung’s Gaming Hub, four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 144Hz refresh rate. Plus, we measured a low lag time of 9.6ms.

This TV isn’t perfect — there is no ATSC 3.0 tuner for over-the-air 4K TV broadcasts and no Dolby Vision support. However, these aren’t necessarily deal breakers, as the TV still upscales broadcast content like a champ, and everything we watched without Dolby Vision still looked great. It’s also a pretty expensive TV, but that’s less of an issue thanks to this discount.

Make sure to get this TV deal before it’s gone. For more, see our Black Friday TV deals live coverage.