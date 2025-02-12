Hurry! One of the best OLED TVs is now $700 off for Presidents' Day

Super Bowl TV deals are a distant memory now, but luckily Best Buy's Presidents' Day sales have some great discounts on TVs up for grabs. Right now, you can get a huge-screen LG OLED TV for an incredible price.

For a limited time, the 77-inch LG B4 4K OLED TV is on sale for $1,799 at Best Buy. (Amazon has it for $1,796, but note that it comes from a third-party seller). Granted, it did sell for $1,599 on Black Friday, but this deal with $700 off is still amazing for one of the best OLED TVs we've tested.

LG 77" B4 OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,799 at Best Buy Looking for an incredible OLED picture without the high price? The LG B4 is the perfect pickup. It's not as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, but you still get to bask in the glory of OLED display technology. Perfect black levels and ultra-wide viewing angles will make everything you watch come to life. Plus, dedicated gamers will appreciate the B4's array of sought-after features, which includes four HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, VRR and FreeSync.

If you want an OLED TV at a relatively low price, then the choice is easy. You want the LG B4 OLED. We rank it as the best value model on our list of the best OLED TVs, and even though it's less expensive than most of the competition, it still delivers an amazing TV experience.

We put this TV to the test in our LG B4 OLED review, and saw excellent results. We saw a peak HDR brightness of 659 nits, with incredibly strong contrast and colors. Everything we viewed on this set looked amazing, from dark, detailed scenes to vibrant colors.

This is a budget model, and one of the biggest downsides to this TV is its reflective display. If you're in a bright living room, it'll be hard to make out those details in dark scenes. The Samsung S95D OLED has a leg-up on this set thanks to its anti-glare filter, but it's a lot more expensive.

When you're not watching shows and movies, you'll also love gaming on this TV. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support as well as Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. Plus, we saw impressively low lag times (9.7ms) with Game Optimizer mode turned on.

The LG B4 OLED was amazing value even at full price, but with this discount, it's even better. Make sure to snag one while you can.