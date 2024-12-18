LG 2025 QNED TVs announced ahead of CES — meet LG’s newest Mini-LED and QLED TVs

LG has some exciting updates to share in regards to its 2025 QNED TV lineup, touting the high potential of its new Dynamic QNED Color Solution and its a8 AI processor.

At the top of the list is the flagship QNED9M QNED TV, which corrals all of the best features on offer on a premium LG TV. That even includes the Zero Connect Box, previously exclusive only to OLED M-Series TVs. This makes the QNED9M completely wireless aside from its power cord, delivering exceptional 4K quality on a 144Hz refresh rate without any lag.

Within the QNED9M are some of the more enticing upgrades LG has in store for its full 2025 TV lineup, including the juiced-up Alpha 8 AI processor and a whole new panel technology in its so-called Dynamic QNED Color Solution. This new design replaces the former quantum dots, aiming to imbue 2025 QNEDs with more lifelike colors expressed directly off the backlighting.

Expect additional information and first-hand looks only weeks from now at CES 2025, which officially kicks off on January 6.

Major panel design changes

"Our renewed 2025 LG QNED evo lineup inherits OLED’s differentiated picture quality along with a true wireless viewing experience and ultra-personalized solutions to deliver an outstanding super-large viewing experience that no other LCD TV can offer." — Hyoung-sei Park, LG Media Entertainment Solution Company

Mini-LED and QLED TVs are proving highly lucrative in the TV market, but LG is taking the design on its newest sets even further with the addition of a new wide color gamut panel technology it's calling Dynamic QNED Color Solution. By replacing the quantum dots, it aims to make the backlight more expressive with lifelike colors.

We saw something similar in this year's TCL Mini-LED TV lineup, which took up new nomenclature as QD-Mini-LED TVs. The technology, however, is slightly different, as LG's is clearly focusing more on broadened, better colors on its QNEDs. LG even claims Intertek has certified the entire 2025 LG QNED lineup with a 100% rating for displaying undistorted colors with rich vibrancy.

Of course, we won't know how truly accurate these TVs are until we get them in for testing, especially the QNED9M. This will serve as the flagship for its QNED evo lineup, leveraging the Zero Connect Box, a spec that's typically only available on the super premium LG M-series, like this year's M4 OLED TV. The QNED9M will also come equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium certification, potentially making it one of next year's best TVs for gaming.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's still too early to tell if the QNED9M can make the cut for best LG TVs, though, which is largely populated with OLED designs. In our testing, this year's LG B4 OLED had one of lowest Delta-E scores, a data set that measures color accuracy with lower numbers being the best, so it's clear that wider color accuracy and better colors in general is a prime sticking point for LG come 2025.

All-in on AI

But color isn't the only thing on LG's mind as AI, in particular, is also incredibly important (and LG isn't alone). At the forefront of its QNED lineup is the new Alpha 8 AI processor, often shortened to simply "a8." LG claims it offers a 70% improvement in AI performance over the 2024 LG TV lineup, providing enhanced sound, upscaling, and picture amendments.

LG is touting most of all its AI sound enhancements, which will be able to convert a 2-channel sound source into a virtual 9.1.2-channel system for improved audio immersion. You can also expect the typical sound enhancements, like dialogue boosting and diminished background noises, to also be largely improved.

On the picture-enhancing front, the a8 chip will be capable of more advanced upscaling and picture analyzation. This will make it easier and faster in delivering more natural scenes without any noise or degradation, especially in 1080p or lower content that's being upscaled up to 4K.

AI is also making its way into LG's Magic Remote. This will come in the form of an AI button, which LG says will be able to give recommendations, preferences, and answer questions in regard to what's playing on-screen through both long and short presses. It will also come equipped with an undisclosed large language model (LLM), one that will be capable of suggesting content when asked specific questions, with responses tailored to your preferences.

Thus, it's clear LG isn't retiring its Magic Remote any time soon, unfortunately. Neither will it be retiring webOS, which of course will be making its way onto 2025 LG QNEDs. The still-ongoing webOS Renew program will keep these TVs up to date for up to five years, which is a nice touch on LG's part — though not quite as nice as Samsung's seven year program.

With CES 2025 just around the corner, you can expect to see the QNED9M TV along with the rest of LG's new QNED lineup and OLED innovations on the show floor.