AMD’s Strix Halo APU benchmarks leak — this could be a game-changer

News
By
published

Leaked AMD APU benchmarks place it above RTX 4060 laptop GPU

AMD
(Image credit: AMD)

Leaked benchmarks for the flagship AMD Strix Halo APU have surfaced on Geekbench. If the benchmarks posted on Geekbench’s site are accurate (via Benchleaks), the Ryzen AI MAX+ Pro 395 could perform similarly to an Nvidia RTX 4060 laptop GPU.

As sibling site Tom’s Hardware reported, Strix Halo or the Ryzen AI MAX 300 APUs will reportedly be AMD’s top-tier processor for workstations and laptops in 2025. The Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 395 packs 16 cores based on the Zen 5 microarchitecture, 32 threads and will have 64GB of RAM and can go as high as 128GB.

AMD Strix Halo

(Image credit: Geekbench)

According to the Geekbench benchmark leak, The Strix Halo APU (which features integrated Radeon 8060S graphics) beats the mobile version of the RTX 4060 by nearly 4,000 points. If true, this chip seems poised to compete with mid-range laptops featuring an RTX 4070 GPU. In other words, AMD’s Strix Halo processors could deliver excellent gaming performance.

AMD Strix Halo

(Image credit: Geekbench)

Before you get too excited, keep in mind that we might not see this specific AMD APU in consumer laptops. However, it’s possible that a similar APU could make it into the best gaming laptops, or perhaps even the best handheld consoles. To that last point, keep in mind that handhelds like the Steam Deck OLED and Asus ROG Ally X both utilize AMD processors. I mean talk is rife about AMD Ryzen Z2 being at the show...

Outlook

None of this is official yet, but if these Geekbench scores are any indication of what AMD has in store for its future APUs, things could get very interesting for the world of laptops and gaming handhelds. As a huge fan of the latter, I’m especially curious to see what future iterations could deliver with considerably beefier processors.

With CES 2025 just a few short weeks away, we’ll hopefully hear official word from AMD concerning the Strix Halo line. Stay tuned for more news as we hear it.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 78 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(15-inch 256GB)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$1,299
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
2
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
4
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
5
Asus 13.3" Zenbook S 13 Oled...
Macy's
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
6
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
7
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
8
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
(512GB)
9
Apple 13" MacBook Air 512Gb...
P.C. Richard & Son
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
10
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Amazon
View
Load more deals
See more Computing News
TOPICS
Tony Polanco
Tony Polanco
Senior Computing Writer

Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.