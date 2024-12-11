AMD’s Strix Halo APU benchmarks leak — this could be a game-changer

Leaked benchmarks for the flagship AMD Strix Halo APU have surfaced on Geekbench. If the benchmarks posted on Geekbench’s site are accurate (via Benchleaks), the Ryzen AI MAX+ Pro 395 could perform similarly to an Nvidia RTX 4060 laptop GPU.

As sibling site Tom’s Hardware reported, Strix Halo or the Ryzen AI MAX 300 APUs will reportedly be AMD’s top-tier processor for workstations and laptops in 2025. The Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 395 packs 16 cores based on the Zen 5 microarchitecture, 32 threads and will have 64GB of RAM and can go as high as 128GB.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

According to the Geekbench benchmark leak, The Strix Halo APU (which features integrated Radeon 8060S graphics) beats the mobile version of the RTX 4060 by nearly 4,000 points. If true, this chip seems poised to compete with mid-range laptops featuring an RTX 4070 GPU. In other words, AMD’s Strix Halo processors could deliver excellent gaming performance.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

Before you get too excited, keep in mind that we might not see this specific AMD APU in consumer laptops. However, it’s possible that a similar APU could make it into the best gaming laptops, or perhaps even the best handheld consoles. To that last point, keep in mind that handhelds like the Steam Deck OLED and Asus ROG Ally X both utilize AMD processors. I mean talk is rife about AMD Ryzen Z2 being at the show...

Outlook

None of this is official yet, but if these Geekbench scores are any indication of what AMD has in store for its future APUs, things could get very interesting for the world of laptops and gaming handhelds. As a huge fan of the latter, I’m especially curious to see what future iterations could deliver with considerably beefier processors.

With CES 2025 just a few short weeks away, we’ll hopefully hear official word from AMD concerning the Strix Halo line. Stay tuned for more news as we hear it.