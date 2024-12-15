I spent all of 2024 testing TVs — here's the 6 best deals ahead of the holidays

Now that the dust has settled after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, I'm excited to narrow down a list of great TV deals into a list of my favorite TV deals.

You see, I spent all of this year doing the same thing I've been doing for over a decade: testing, watching and tinkering with the best TVs on on the market. In fact, 2024 was one of the most impressive years for OLEDs, Mini-LEDs and QLEDs in my ten years in the business.

Most folks know that the week of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is one of the best times to save money on a TV, but fewer folks realize that many linger — some extending all the way to the end of December. I can't guarantee that all of these will last that long, but I can guarantee that they're worthy of consideration. I should know: I've seen all of them.

About the author

Michael Desjardin Senior TV Editor I'm Michael, and in addition to snowfall, yule logs and egg nog, I associate the holiday season with helping my friends, family and readers find deals on a new TV. I know how important these big purchases can be (especially during the holiday shopping season), and I take great pride in helping folks feel confident about it.

TCL Q6 QLED TV: was $549 now $427 at Amazon It feels like this entry-level QLED keeps following me around this holiday season, but that's only because I keep recommending it to people. It’s not the brightest TV with the most amount of features, but in our TCL Q6 review, we made note of how impressed we were with its accurate out-of-the-box picture. That, combined with its built-in Google TV functionality, make it a great pick for folks who just want to set up a TV and never think about it again.

LG B4 OLED TV: was $799 now $599 at Best Buy The B4 is LG's most affordable OLED TV of 2024, which makes this Best Buy-exclusive deal one of the best you'll find on an OLED this holiday season. Like all OLED TVs, the B4 leverages self-lit pixels for perfect black levels and incredible overall contrast. It doesn't get as bright as higher-end LG OLEDs, but its picture should hold up in most rooms. You can read more about this winning TV in our full LG B4 review, but gamers ought to know that it also comes with a heaping helping of gaming features, including ALLM, VRR, FreeSync, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz.

Hisense 75" U7N Mini-LED TV: was $1,397 now $897 at Amazon Are you or a loved one hoping to find a big-screen gaming TV under the tree this year? The 75-inch Hisense U7N is fantastic way to lock down three important elements without breaking the bank: bright HDR performance, ample gaming features and a humongous display. In our Hisense U7N review, we shouted out this TV's 1,300+ nits of HDR brightness. Its Mini-LED backlighting is especially nice to have at this price point, along with its support for 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz. Frankly, I'm astonished this deal is still kicking around two weeks after Black Friday.

LG 48" C4 OLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,096 at Amazon The 48-inch version of this fantastic, midrange OLED is ideal for those holiday shoppers looking to land one of our favorite TVs of the year in a sub-50-inch size. As we pointed out in our LG C4 review, this 48-inch model comes with all of the same gaming-related features as a bigger-sized C4 (including four HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz and 144Hz and VRR), making it a great pick up for console or PC gamers.

Hisense 65" U8N Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $1,099 at Amazon I've got bad news and good news. The bad news is that the 65-inch Hisense U8N was about $200 cheaper a week ago. The good news is that it's still marked down to an absolutely sensational price. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too. It's our favorite TV of the year in part because of its overflowing value.