LG 2025 OLED TVs just leaked ahead of CES — meet the LG C5 and G5

You won’t have to wait for CES 2025 to get a sneak peek of what LG’s cooking next year, as the C5 and G5 OLED TVs have leaked ahead of schedule.

These two sets, successors to this year’s LG C4 and G4 OLED TVs , surfaced online due to their certification for sale in South Korea, according to FlatpanelsHD . The certification includes everything from model numbers to actual photos, giving us our very first glimpses at LG’s 2025 TV lineup.

Keen to many gamers, especially to those running some of the best gaming PCs , will be the higher refresh rate of 165Hz on the G5 OLED. It’s also set to be next year’s only LG OLED TV bearing the MLA OLED panel, gifting it far higher brightness potentials than most others in the market.

These are leaked specifications, and things can change in the next several months, even before the official reveal of the two OLED TVs. The C5 and G5 OLEDs, among several other new LG TVs, will undoubtedly grace the stage at CES in January.

LG G5 OLED TV leak

(Image credit: FlatpanelsHD)

The two sets were unintentionally leaked to the public after being certified for sale in South Korea through the Institute of Mechanical, Electrical and Electronic Testing database. The leaks include photos of the two newer models, model names, and even several interesting new specs that are particularly exciting for PC gamers.

It’s interesting because some of the best LG TVs tend to be some of the best gaming TVs , and there’s a high potential for the upcoming LG G5 OLED to fit in both categories. For starters, it will leverage a 165Hz refresh rate, bumped up from the 144Hz on the G4. Plus, it’s also certified with VESA’s ClearMR, a motion clarity metric that lists the G5 at 10,000, up from the G4’s 9,000 score.

Not only that but just like last year, it’s set to be the only next-gen LG OLED TV with an MLA OLED panel, which allows it to have much higher brightness numbers than the competition. For comparison’s sake, in our LG G4 OLED review, we noted its staggering brightness, which sits at 1,487 nits in standard content and 1,617 in HDR. You don’t often see those numbers on even some of the best OLED TVs , highlighting the brilliance in LG’s MLA design and the potential brightness numbers on the G5.

Unfortunately, little else was revealed, especially regarding the C5 OLED. It’s unclear if this model will feature a 165Hz refresh rate like the G5, though LG will likely keep that spec for its most premium OLED TV. More information regarding LG’s 2025 lineup will be presented at CES in January, so stay tuned for more as it’s revealed.