Hurry! This 55-inch TCL Mini-LED TV just crashed to under $500 in time for the Super Bowl

Missed any of those major Super Bowl TV deals? Well, I've got one here that's perfect for the budget-minded Big Game fans. We're only a few days away from the main event, so you'll want a powerful display to catch Super Bowl 2025 without any hitches.

Right now you can get the 55-inch TCL QM7 Min-LED TV for just $499 at Best Buy. It's a serious display with tons of features, perfect not just for the upcoming Super Bowl, but for gamers and HDR movie-lovers alike.

TCL 55" QM7 Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $499 at Best Buy As one of the cheapest new sets in our best gaming TVs guide, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for an excellent gaming experience. If you're not a gamer, there's still plenty to appreciate, including Mini-LEDs, quantum dots, and built-in Google TV — not to mention one serious audio system to make the Big Game all the more bombastic.

Over the past several years TCL's been busy ramping up its TV technology, leveraging new designs in the LCD TV space to deliver super picture quality with loads of features. And it's apt that TCL is an official partner of the NFL, meaning you can expect its TV to be built game ready not just for the main season but, most especially, for its main event, which is only days away.

As one of the best TCL TVs, the 2024 TCL QM7 Mini-LED TV pulls out all the stops. It's perfect for Super Bowl 2025 as it has excellent motion processing handling and uses TCL's brand new QD-Mini-LED technology, which aims to take on OLEDs with superior brightness, viewing angles, and mitigated blooming.

While it might only have two HDMI 2.1 ports, that's not a huge kicker if you're aim is to just enjoy the Super Bowl and other sports-related broadcasts. With Wi-Fi 6, you can expect phenomenal networking support, which is too often dismissed when discussing TV performance. The QM7 also runs on one of our favorite interfaces in Google TV, offering it instant access to all of the best streaming services.

That's not all. The QM7 also pushes out a stellar speaker built on a 2.1-channel system with a 50W output. That's pretty remarkable and comes dangerously close in power to the LG C4 OLED TV. This makes it particularly ideal for those big parties and room-full of house guests that might make it tricky to hear anything amidst the game let alone Kendrick Lamar's halftime show.

We're only a few days away from the Big Game and there's no better time to get that TV upgrade you've been longing for. It's not quite an OLED, but the QM7 still wills out as an excellent TV for sports and gaming. But if you wanted something with a little more pizzazz in your search for some Super Bowl TV deals, might I suggest this 77-inch Samsung OLED that's just $1,599.