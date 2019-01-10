Impossible Burger 2.0 Taste Test: Shockingly Good
Could this be the meat substitute that convinces carnivores to ditch beef?
The Royale FlexPai is an innovative phone and tablet in one that unfolds to a massive 7.8 inches. But the design feels a bit unpolished.
Upcoming tech from Panasonic controls your smart home based on your emotions.
These reproduced Genesis and Saturn controllers are shaping up to be faithful tributes to the original hardware.
Meural is a digital art frame that beams paintings into your home. And Netgear is readying a new version for later this year.
Expensive brain-training headbands and sleep-tracking mattresses are competing to solve your insomnia, but the real cure may be surprisingly low-tech.
Atari's Pong Table lets you relive the classic game on a huge arcade cabinet that's perfect for bars and game rooms.
The SPH-10BT leverages your handset's display and processing power to offer an affordable touchscreen experience in older cars.
These Wireless Charging Grips for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers can get you 38 hours of battery life without going into Tablet mode.
The president and CTO of LG Electronics sat down with Tom’s Guide to talk about everything from rollable TVs and phones to what's next for AI, 5G and robots.
One of our favorite smartwatches for running, the Garmin Vivoactive 3, just got a huge upgrade.
Sensel makes force-touch technology for smartphone screens, and at CES 2019, it showed how screens using its approach can work underwater.
Typically, standing desks aren’t anything to get excited about, but when it’s made by Origin PC, you know it’s going to be something special.
Flexible displays are all the talk at CES 2019, but most of the attention has gone toward smartphones. The Cleer Mirage brings the futuristic tech to a wireless speaker.
The latest smartphone from Honor does away with the notch in favor of a punch hole for its front camera.
Here's what to expect from Capstone's upcoming Google Assistant-powered smart mirror.
New charging case from Ossiaa, Spigen keeps your phone charged indefinitely without ever having to touch an outlet or even a wireless pad.
They aren't kidding when they say CES has become a car show. Here are the 10 coolest rides we saw this week.
Intimate apparel company, Soma is looking to solve the problem of ill-fitting bras with an app and a smart bra.
The FlexPai is a $1,300-plus smartphone with a massive 7.8-inch screen that folds in half. Here's what we've learned so far about this new kind of mobile device.
Amazon’s and Google’s smart assistants once again battle for supremacy in your home.
Today I recorded music in augmented reality, and it's all thanks to Sennheiser’s Ambeo AR One headphones.
From LG’s mind-blowing rollable OLED TV and Google’s Interpreter to a 5G router and an Impossible Burger, these are the most innovative things at CES 2019.
Mo42 is a pack of 6 ceramic glide feet that you can place below any mouse you own to increase glide, and it feels silky smooth.
The Hisense 100L7T Laser TV is a powerhouse of a projector with a three-laser RGB system that delivers amazing colors.
The LG Instaview ThinQ Fridge has Alexa built-in, a transparent OLED screen and works seamlessly with other LG appliances.
Samsung quietly displayed a prototype 5G phone at CES 2019, and its design looks different than the one we've seen before.
Three digital printers can take photos from your smartphone and print the images on your fingernail. I tried them all.
The Red Magic Mars smartphone from Nubia puts an emphasis on gaming while keeping its price tag far less than what more premium devices from Razer and Asus cost. Here's what to expect from this new gaming device.
