Impossible Burger 2.0 Taste Test: Shockingly Good

By Caitlin McGarry

Could this be the meat substitute that convinces carnivores to ditch beef?

FlexPai Foldable Phone Hands-on: Exciting Meets Awkward

By Mark Spoonauer

The Royale FlexPai is an innovative phone and tablet in one that unfolds to a massive 7.8 inches. But the design feels a bit unpolished.

These Creepy Smart Home Sensors Are Straight Out of Black Mirror

By Monica Chin

Upcoming tech from Panasonic controls your smart home based on your emotions.

Retro-Bit's First Sega Controllers Are Coming this February, and They're Glorious

By Adam Ismail

These reproduced Genesis and Saturn controllers are shaping up to be faithful tributes to the original hardware.

With Meural, Netgear Dabbles in Fine Art

By Philip Michaels

Meural is a digital art frame that beams paintings into your home. And Netgear is readying a new version for later this year.

Arianna Huffington's Secret to A Good Night’s Sleep is A High-Tech Mattress (and No Phone)

By Caitlin McGarry

Expensive brain-training headbands and sleep-tracking mattresses are competing to solve your insomnia, but the real cure may be surprisingly low-tech.

We Played on Atari's Gigantic $4,500 Pong Table

By Michael Andronico

Atari's Pong Table lets you relive the classic game on a huge arcade cabinet that's perfect for bars and game rooms.

Pioneer's New Car Stereo Turns Your Phone Into an Infotainment Center

By Adam Ismail

The SPH-10BT leverages your handset's display and processing power to offer an affordable touchscreen experience in older cars.

This Wireless Switch Joy-Con Charger Gives You 38 Hours of Juice

By Rami Tabari

These Wireless Charging Grips for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers can get you 38 hours of battery life without going into Tablet mode.

LG CTO: We're Working on Rollable Phones

By Mark Spoonauer

The president and CTO of LG Electronics sat down with Tom’s Guide to talk about everything from rollable TVs and phones to what's next for AI, 5G and robots.

Garmin Takes Aim at Apple with LTE Smartwatch

By Caitlin McGarry

One of our favorite smartwatches for running, the Garmin Vivoactive 3, just got a huge upgrade.

Sensel’s Screen Tech Lets You Use a Wet Smartphone

By Philip Michaels

Sensel makes force-touch technology for smartphone screens, and at CES 2019, it showed how screens using its approach can work underwater.

Watch This: Origin PC Just Made a Motorized Standing Desk for Gamers

By Sherri L. Smith

Typically, standing desks aren’t anything to get excited about, but when it’s made by Origin PC, you know it’s going to be something special.

This Crazy Bluetooth Speaker Sports a Flexible AMOLED Display

By Phillip Tracy

Flexible displays are all the talk at CES 2019, but most of the attention has gone toward smartphones. The Cleer Mirage brings the futuristic tech to a wireless speaker.

Honor View 20 First Look: The First Post-Notch Flagship Phone

By Caitlin McGarry

The latest smartphone from Honor does away with the notch in favor of a punch hole for its front camera.

Google, Google on the Wall: Meet The Capstone Smart Mirror

By Monica Chin

Here's what to expect from Capstone's upcoming Google Assistant-powered smart mirror.

The Holy Grail: Forever Sleeve Keeps Your Phone Charged Over the Air

By Mark Spoonauer

New charging case from Ossiaa, Spigen keeps your phone charged indefinitely without ever having to touch an outlet or even a wireless pad.

The 10 Most Exciting Cars (and Bikes) of CES 2019

By Adam Ismail

They aren't kidding when they say CES has become a car show. Here are the 10 coolest rides we saw this week.

This Bra Finds Your Perfect Fit And I Want One

By Sherri L. Smith

Intimate apparel company, Soma is looking to solve the problem of ill-fitting bras with an app and a smart bra.

Royole FlexPai Foldable Phone FAQ: What You Need to Know

By Philip Michaels

The FlexPai is a $1,300-plus smartphone with a massive 7.8-inch screen that folds in half. Here's what we've learned so far about this new kind of mobile device.

CES 2019 Smart Home Preview: Google vs. Amazon, Round 2

By Mike Prospero

Amazon’s and Google’s smart assistants once again battle for supremacy in your home.

Sennheiser Ambeo AR One Combines Real and Virtual Audio

By Sherri L. Smith

Today I recorded music in augmented reality, and it's all thanks to Sennheiser’s Ambeo AR One headphones.

Best of CES 2019: Tom’s Guide Awards for New Tech

By Tom's Guide Staff

From LG’s mind-blowing rollable OLED TV and Google’s Interpreter to a 5G router and an Impossible Burger, these are the most innovative things at CES 2019.

Mo42 Ceramic Glide Feet Can Make Any Cheap Mice Precise for Gaming

By Rami Tabari

Mo42 is a pack of 6 ceramic glide feet that you can place below any mouse you own to increase glide, and it feels silky smooth.

Hisense's 100-inch Laser TV Blew Me Away with All of the Colors

By Brian Westover

The Hisense 100L7T Laser TV is a powerhouse of a projector with a three-laser RGB system that delivers amazing colors.

LG’s InstaView ThinQ Alexa Fridge Is the Smart Home Gadget I Want

By Mark Spoonauer

The LG Instaview ThinQ Fridge has Alexa built-in, a transparent OLED screen and works seamlessly with other LG appliances.

Surprise! Samsung Quietly Showed a 5G Phone at CES

By Don Reisinger

Samsung quietly displayed a prototype 5G phone at CES 2019, and its design looks different than the one we've seen before.

There Are Not One, But Three Companies That Will Paint Your Cat on Your Fingernail

By Mike Prospero

Three digital printers can take photos from your smartphone and print the images on your fingernail. I tried them all.

The Nubia Red Magic Is a Good Gaming Phone You Can Actually Afford

By Philip Michaels

The Red Magic Mars smartphone from Nubia puts an emphasis on gaming while keeping its price tag far less than what more premium devices from Razer and Asus cost. Here's what to expect from this new gaming device.

This $30,000 Lamborghini Massage Chair Changed My Life

By Caitlin McGarry

So this is what being rich feels like.