Best electric cars in 2020
These are the best electric cars you can buy now, from sedans and SUVs to pickup trucks.
The 2020 Nissan Sentra isn't the best compact sedan out there, but it is a superb value and a sharp dresser.
The beta version of the next iOS update includes the option to unlock and start a car with a shareable pass stored in the Apple Wallet app.
The Echo Auto lets you bring Alexa to your car. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for just $29.
These are the best car seats for babies and infants.
Nissan's e-4ORCE test car looks like a Leaf, but under the sheet metal it's a totally new beast.
BMW's i3 Urban Suite concept previews what a commute designed entirely around your comfort might feel like in an autonomous future.
This webOS-powered vehicle recognizes your face, senses your movements and entertains the crap out of you.
Sony's CES press conference ends with the surprise appearance of an electric car prototype Sony built to show off how its components can aid car makers.
A partnership between Hyundai and Uber Elevate gives us a clue about public transportation in a connected future.
Qualcomm's new autonomous-driving processing platform aims to do for cars what Snapdragon processors did for phones.
You'll still have to wait at the pump, but at least payment will be less painful, thanks to a new partnership Amazon has launched with ExxonMobil.
The Fisker Ocean is an affordable electric crossover SUV you can drive starting next year.
The best OBD 2 scanners can not only show what's going on inside your car, but turn off the 'check-engine' light and avoid costly repairs.
Make every trip better for the commuter in your life with our top gifts for drivers at every price range.
These are the best convertible car seats for toddlers and young children.
CarPlay is one of the iPhone's best features, and now you can use it wirelessly. Here's how.
Get up to speed on Ford’s groundbreaking electric crossover SUV.
Arcimoto believes its FUV should be the future of personal mobility. It's sure fun to drive — even if it’s a bit intimidating in New York traffic.
The FordPass smartphone app still lets a rental-car customer control a vehicle five months after it was returned.
The entry-level Nissan sedan is now more fun to drive, better looking, safer and better appointed — and it's still one of the cheapest propositions in the segment.
A Tile Tracker on my keychain helped the police recover my stolen car.
Your Tesla can now drive to you in a parking lot, but it doesn't always go smoothly.
The Roav Bolt is an excellent, affordable way to put smarts in an old ride. However, newer vehicles with robust Bluetooth capabilities and infotainment systems won’t benefit much from it.
A Japanese electronics company successfully flew a drone-like car—for about a minute.
Google has pushed out the most significant update Android Auto has ever seen, and it's going to make a lot of drivers happy.
A feature standard on most Hyundai Elantra models, now for a fee in your luxury German automobile.
It's not just about faster phones. 5G will deliver much more than instant downloads.
The GarageMate Garage Door Remote Control and App is an ultra-simple and affordable garage door opener that you control from your smartphone, but other openers such as the Chamberlain MyQ and Nexx have many more features.
The Nexx Garage smart garage door opener offers a solid array of useful features with loads of functionality built into the app, once you can get through a frustrating setup process.
