Trending

Car Tech

BROWSE CATEGORIES

Latest articles about Car Tech

Best electric cars

Best electric cars in 2020

By John R. Quain

These are the best electric cars you can buy now, from sedans and SUVs to pickup trucks.

2020 Nissan Sentra review

2020 Nissan Sentra review: A superb affordable sedan

By Adam Ismail

The 2020 Nissan Sentra isn't the best compact sedan out there, but it is a superb value and a sharp dresser.

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple CarKey lets you share your car keys by sending a text

By Richard Priday

The beta version of the next iOS update includes the option to unlock and start a car with a shareable pass stored in the Apple Wallet app.

Amazon Echo Auto

This Amazon Echo Auto deal brings Alexa to your car for just $29

By Hilda Scott

The Echo Auto lets you bring Alexa to your car. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for just $29.

Best car seats 2020: Safe car seats for babies and infants

By Florence Ion

These are the best car seats for babies and infants.

Nissan e-4ORCE

I drove Nissan's e-4ORCE electric car prototype and it was a blast

By Adam Ismail

Nissan's e-4ORCE test car looks like a Leaf, but under the sheet metal it's a totally new beast.

BMW i3 Urban Space concept car at CES 2020

I just experienced BMW's idea of a relaxing commute, and it was weird

By Adam Ismail

BMW's i3 Urban Suite concept previews what a commute designed entirely around your comfort might feel like in an autonomous future.

LG self-driving car concept

LG’s connected self-driving car of 2030 is the coolest thing at CES 2020

By Mark Spoonauer

This webOS-powered vehicle recognizes your face, senses your movements and entertains the crap out of you.

Sony's Vision S electric car is the surprise of CES 2020

By Philip Michaels

Sony's CES press conference ends with the surprise appearance of an electric car prototype Sony built to show off how its components can aid car makers.

Hyundai S-A1 Urban Air Mobility concept

Hyundai and Uber team up on flying electric taxis

By Adam Ismail

A partnership between Hyundai and Uber Elevate gives us a clue about public transportation in a connected future.

Qualcomm presents Snapdragon Ride at CES 2020

Qualcomm Ride technology should bring us self-driving cars sooner

By Adam Ismail

Qualcomm's new autonomous-driving processing platform aims to do for cars what Snapdragon processors did for phones.

Amazon Echo Auto on dash

You'll be able to ask Alexa to pay for gas later this year

By Adam Ismail

You'll still have to wait at the pump, but at least payment will be less painful, thanks to a new partnership Amazon has launched with ExxonMobil.

Fisker Ocean electric crossover

Fisker's new all-electric SUV is cheaper than any Tesla

By Adam Ismail

The Fisker Ocean is an affordable electric crossover SUV you can drive starting next year.

Best OBD 2 Scanners for 2019

Best OBD 2 scanners for 2020

By Brian Nadel

The best OBD 2 scanners can not only show what's going on inside your car, but turn off the 'check-engine' light and avoid costly repairs.

Best gifts for drivers 2020

By Adam Ismail

Make every trip better for the commuter in your life with our top gifts for drivers at every price range.

Best toddler car seats of 2020

By Florence Ion

These are the best convertible car seats for toddlers and young children.

Wireless CarPlay: How to use Apple CarPlay wirelessly with your car

By Adam Ismail

CarPlay is one of the iPhone's best features, and now you can use it wirelessly. Here's how.

Mustang Mach-E SUV: Everything you need to know

By Adam Ismail

Get up to speed on Ford’s groundbreaking electric crossover SUV.

I drove a three-wheeled electric vehicle in NYC and lived to tell about it

By Adam Ismail

Arcimoto believes its FUV should be the future of personal mobility. It's sure fun to drive — even if it’s a bit intimidating in New York traffic.

A 2020 Ford Expedition on display in Wilmington Delaware, Oct. 6, 2019.

App Lets Man Remotely Unlock, Start Enterprise Rental Car Months Later

By Paul Wagenseil

The FordPass smartphone app still lets a rental-car customer control a vehicle five months after it was returned.

The 2020 Nissan Versa Made Me Wonder Why We Spend So Much on Cars

By Adam Ismail

The entry-level Nissan sedan is now more fun to drive, better looking, safer and better appointed — and it's still one of the cheapest propositions in the segment.

How the Tile Tracker Helped Me Recover My Stolen Car

By Mike Prospero

A Tile Tracker on my keychain helped the police recover my stolen car.

Tesla's New Smart Summon Feature Is a Disaster So Far

By Caitlin McGarry

Your Tesla can now drive to you in a parking lot, but it doesn't always go smoothly.

Anker Roav Bolt Review: This Cheap Dongle Puts Google Assistant In Any Car

By Philip Michaels

The Roav Bolt is an excellent, affordable way to put smarts in an old ride. However, newer vehicles with robust Bluetooth capabilities and infotainment systems won’t benefit much from it.

NEC flying car

Japanese Flying Car Actually Flies

By Kate Kozuch

A Japanese electronics company successfully flew a drone-like car—for about a minute.

New Android Auto Hands-On: Big Update Brings Much Better Interface

By Adam Ismail

Google has pushed out the most significant update Android Auto has ever seen, and it's going to make a lot of drivers happy.

BMW Turning CarPlay Into $80 Yearly Subscription, and People Are Pissed

By Adam Ismail

A feature standard on most Hyundai Elantra models, now for a fee in your luxury German automobile.

5 Ways 5G Will Change Your Life

By Caitlin McGarry

It's not just about faster phones. 5G will deliver much more than instant downloads.

GarageMate Review: Cheap, but Too-Simple Smart Garage Door Opener

By Mark Kakkuri

The GarageMate Garage Door Remote Control and App is an ultra-simple and affordable garage door opener that you control from your smartphone, but other openers such as the Chamberlain MyQ and Nexx have many more features.

Nexx Garage Review: Great Smart Garage Door Controller, but Fussy Setup

By Mark Kakkuri

The Nexx Garage smart garage door opener offers a solid array of useful features with loads of functionality built into the app, once you can get through a frustrating setup process.