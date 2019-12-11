Trending

best camera phones

The best camera phones in 2020

By Adam Ismail

These are the best camera phones based on our testing and face-offs between the top phones.

Best Nikon accessories

The best Nikon accessories for the D3200/D3300/D3400/D3500

By Sean Captain

Take better pictures and make life easier with the best Nikon accessories for the Nikon D3200, D3300, D3400 and D3500 DSLR cameras.

Ring (finally) makes two-factor authentication mandatory

By Kate Kozuch

Starting today two-factor authentication will be needed to sign into Ring accounts.

Sony a6100

Sony a6100 review

By Sean Captain

Sony's newest entry-level mirrorless camera has a number of great upgrades, including 4K video and amazing autofocus. Yet, it remains true to its roots as an excellent compact camera.

GoPro Hero8 Black review

By Adam Weissman

The GoPro Hero8 gets a sleek design makeover, and adds even-better motion stabilization.

Best Waterproof and Rugged Cameras 2020

By Mike Prospero

These cameras are built to withstand shocks, drops and extreme temperatures, and they work while wet or even underwater.

Coronavirus wreaking havoc on electronics industry: Apple, Nintendo and more

By Jesus Diaz

New reports coming from Asia detail serious delays in production of parts and products.

Best compact cameras 2020

By Mike Prospero

Here are the best point-and-shoot cameras, super-zoom, travel, and instant cameras that kids and adults will love.

Best cameras

Best cameras of 2020

By Mike Prospero

Here are the best cameras for the money, including our favorite DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, point-and-shoot cameras and more.

How to use Ring Control Center to protect your privacy

By Mike Prospero

The Control Center in Ring's app for its video doorbells and home security cameras lets you manage all your privacy and security settings. Here's how to use it.

Best home security cameras: Arlo Pro

Best home security cameras 2020

By Mike Prospero

Here are the best home security cameras that allow you to watch the inside and outside of your home from any Internet-connected device.

Sony Alpha a6100 Mirrorless Camera

The best camera deals for February 2020

By Hilda Scott

The best camera deals you can get right now to push your creativity.

Fujifilm X-A7 review

By Sean Captain

Fujifilm's X-A7 mirrorless camera is affordable and is great in low light, but it struggles in other situations.

Best mirrorless cameras of 2020

By Mike Prospero

Mirrorless cameras offer the flexibility of DSLRs and close to the same quality, in a smaller, lighter package. Here are the best available.

Nikon Z 50 review

By Theano Nikitas

The Nikon Z 50 is a great little mirrorless camera that offers more features than its entry-level designation implies.

The 10 Best Photo Storage and Sharing Sites

By Mike Prospero

Here are 10 great services to store and share your photographs; create online photo albums; and share your photos with friends, family and art buyers.

Best 360 cameras 2020

By Mike Prospero

We tested a bunch of 360 cameras for video quality, field of view, water resistance and ease of use: Here are the best available now.

Best action cameras of 2020

By Mike Prospero

The best waterproof and rugged cameras for capturing all your outdoor adventures.

Best drones

Best drones 2020

By Mike Prospero

Here are the best drones based on design, ease of use, camera quality, durability and flight time.

Facial recognition is coming to more smart home cameras: Why you should be worried

By Mike Prospero

More smart-home cameras will soon get facial recognition, and that should worry you. Here's why.

Ring video doorbell Pro

Ring admits firing 4 employees for viewing customer videos, defends security policies

By Paul Wagenseil

Ring defended and detailed its security policies in a letter to U.S. senators, but revealed it had fired some workers for viewing customer videos.

The PowerEgg X is a handheld 4K camera that doubles as a waterproof drone

By Mike Prospero

You can fly this drone in the rain, and it has facial recognition.

The Insta360 One R action camera is a modular GoPro killer

By Mike Prospero

Insta360's new modular action camera lets you swap multiple lenses easily

Xiaomi Mi Mijia Home Security Camera

Xiaomi says caching issue let camera user see others' feeds on Google Nest hub

By Paul Wagenseil

Xiaomi blamed a customer's ability to see other people's camera feeds on a caching update.

Best photo editing software and apps 2020

By Sally Wiener Grotta

Here's a guide to the best photo editing software and apps available for amateur photographers, enthusiasts and professionals.

Best DSLR cameras of 2020

By Mike Prospero

Here are the best DSLRs selling for less than $1,500, including top picks for beginners, hobbyists and those who want to shoot video.

Best iPhone camera lens kits of 2020

By Mike Prospero

The best lens kits to make the most out of your iPhone's camera.

Best Cheap Cameras 2020: Budget Priced Cameras (Most Under $150)

By Richard Baguley

Get good image quality for a very low price with these compact camera bargains we tested and rated from Canon, Nikon, Sony and more.

Best Instant Cameras 2020

By Mike Prospero, Jackie Dove

We tested more than a dozen instant cameras. Here are the best.

Canon EOS 90D review

By Theano Nikitas

The Canon EOS 90D is a solid option for those looking to step up to a full-featured DSLR without (totally) breaking the bank.