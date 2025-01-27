Massive Lego sale from $9 at Amazon — 15 deals I'd get now (plus U.K. deals from £9)

Amazon is offering a ton of deals on Lego right now. Whether you want to snag a Botanicals set as a Valentine's day gift or something to add to your own collection, you're in luck here.

My favorite deals right now are on the Lego Art collection. Right now you can get the Lego Art Hokusai The Great Wave on sale for $84 at Amazon ($15 off.) Meanwhile over in the U.K., you can score the Lego Art Mona Lisa for £69 at Amazon (£20 off.)

Scroll to the relevant section to see my favorite Lego deals in the U.S. and the U.K., and see our Amazon promo codes page for more savings.

Best Lego deals (U.S.)

Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $11 at Amazon Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is great for pretty much any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.

Lego Animal Crossing Isabelle's House Visit 77049: was $39 now $31 at Amazon Score 20% off this Animal Crossing New Horizons Lego set, depicting the beloved character Isabelle's house. The house comes with two minifigures, 389 pieces and hours of entertainment for any Animal Crossing fan. It even comes with a present on a balloon as a cute tie-in to the game. How fun!

Lego Icons Orchid: was $49 now $39 at Amazon While the entire Lego botanicals collection is worth owning, one of the best finds among this year's discounts is the Lego Icons Orchid for $10 off normal price. This beautiful display piece even comes with its own pot!

Lego Art Hokusai The Great Wave: was $99 now $84 at Amazon Bring one of the most recognizable pieces of Japanese art ever made home with this piece of Lego Art depicting Katsushika Hokusai's original woodblock print showcasing Japan's Mount Fuji behind a huge crashing wave of water.

Lego Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night: was $169 now $150 at Amazon While Lego Art Sets include a few iconic pieces of art in brick form, they rarely go on sale. That's why I was excited to see the Lego Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night for 11% off — it's not much, no, but it's the only excuse I need to buy this 3D set.

Best Lego deals (U.K.)

Lego Roses Building Set: was £12 now £9 at Amazon These Lego Roses really brighten up a living space, and they make for an excellent gift. The set comes with 120 pieces, and is relatively simple to build. What's more, these roses will never wilt!

Lego City Red Double-Decker Sightseeing Bus: was £24 now £20 at Amazon Take your minifigures on a tour of Lego City with this double-decker sightseeing bus set. The bus has doors that open and close and space for the minifigs to sit inside or on the roof deck.

Lego Icons Kingfisher Bird Set: was £44 now £35 at Amazon This Lego set recreates a gorgeous kingfisher in flight. It's posed diving out of the water with a fish in its beak! Plus, there are a set of reeds and grass alongside the bird to give it some extra appeal.

Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet: was £79 now £59 at Amazon This Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet is designed to be displayed and will attract attention wherever you place it. The golden glove is adorned with the colorful Infinity Stones, and there's a descriptive tablet on the front to give that extra display piece vibe. It's the perfect gift for the Marvel fan in your life.

Lego Art Mona Lisa 31213: was £89 now £69 at Amazon Ever wanted to recreate the iconic Mona Lisa at home but your inner artist is lacking? Well, Lego's latest art set can help you do just that. This 1,503-piece set measures in at 43cm high and 30cm wide, making it the perfect DIY masterpiece to display in your home office.