Massive Lego sale from $9 at Amazon — 15 deals I'd get now (plus U.K. deals from £9)
Some of the best Lego sets have been slashed in price in Amazon's sale
Amazon is offering a ton of deals on Lego right now. Whether you want to snag a Botanicals set as a Valentine's day gift or something to add to your own collection, you're in luck here.
My favorite deals right now are on the Lego Art collection. Right now you can get the Lego Art Hokusai The Great Wave on sale for $84 at Amazon ($15 off.) Meanwhile over in the U.K., you can score the Lego Art Mona Lisa for £69 at Amazon (£20 off.)
Scroll to the relevant section to see my favorite Lego deals in the U.S. and the U.K., and see our Amazon promo codes page for more savings.
- Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter: was $12 now $9
- Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $11
- Lego Creator 3 in 1 Exotic Parrot: was $19 now $15
- Lego Animal Crossing Isabelle's House Visit: was $39 now $31
- Lego Botanicals Orchid: was $49 now $39
- Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant: was $59 now $47
- Lego Art Hokusai The Great Wave: was $99 now $84
- Lego Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night: was $169 now $150
- Lego Roses Building Set: was £12 now £9
- Lego City Red Double-Decker Sightseeing Bus: was £24 now £20
- Lego Icons Kingfisher Bird Set: was £44 now £35
- Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet: was £79 now £59
- Lego Art Mona Lisa: was £89 now £69
- Lego Statue of Liberty: was £89 now £78
Best Lego deals (U.S.)
This fun little 99-piece kit features Captain Rex from Clone Wars along with a miniature-size Y-Wing fighter that has two stud shooters, so you (or your kid) can really pretend to be battling the separatists.
Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is great for pretty much any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.
This 3-in-1 kit for kids 7 and up lets you build a parrot perched on a branch with a movable head, wings, and tail; a frog with posable legs, and a fish with movable fins and seabed. The parrot measures 8.5 in. high, 4 in. long and 4.5 in. wide.
Little ones don't need to sit out of the fun! This Lego Duplo set is suitable for kids ages two and up. It comes with large pieces for small hands, containing two figures, construction vehicles and even some rubble to move around.
Score 20% off this Animal Crossing New Horizons Lego set, depicting the beloved character Isabelle's house. The house comes with two minifigures, 389 pieces and hours of entertainment for any Animal Crossing fan. It even comes with a present on a balloon as a cute tie-in to the game. How fun!
While the entire Lego botanicals collection is worth owning, one of the best finds among this year's discounts is the Lego Icons Orchid for $10 off normal price. This beautiful display piece even comes with its own pot!
No mushroom kingdom display would be complete without this Piranha Plant! Not only does this Super Mario themed set look iconic, you can even pose the Piranha Plant's leaves, stalk and mouth.
Bring one of the most recognizable pieces of Japanese art ever made home with this piece of Lego Art depicting Katsushika Hokusai's original woodblock print showcasing Japan's Mount Fuji behind a huge crashing wave of water.
While Lego Art Sets include a few iconic pieces of art in brick form, they rarely go on sale. That's why I was excited to see the Lego Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night for 11% off — it's not much, no, but it's the only excuse I need to buy this 3D set.
Best Lego deals (U.K.)
These Lego Roses really brighten up a living space, and they make for an excellent gift. The set comes with 120 pieces, and is relatively simple to build. What's more, these roses will never wilt!
Take your minifigures on a tour of Lego City with this double-decker sightseeing bus set. The bus has doors that open and close and space for the minifigs to sit inside or on the roof deck.
This Lego set recreates a gorgeous kingfisher in flight. It's posed diving out of the water with a fish in its beak! Plus, there are a set of reeds and grass alongside the bird to give it some extra appeal.
This Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet is designed to be displayed and will attract attention wherever you place it. The golden glove is adorned with the colorful Infinity Stones, and there's a descriptive tablet on the front to give that extra display piece vibe. It's the perfect gift for the Marvel fan in your life.
Ever wanted to recreate the iconic Mona Lisa at home but your inner artist is lacking? Well, Lego's latest art set can help you do just that. This 1,503-piece set measures in at 43cm high and 30cm wide, making it the perfect DIY masterpiece to display in your home office.
Arguably the world's most iconic statue, Lady Liberty attracts millions of tourists a year, and now has been recreated in Lego form via this fantastic set. It's a perfect display piece for a home office with all the details you'd expect from the Lego Architecture range. It's designed for slightly older builders.
