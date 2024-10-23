Early Black Friday LEGO deals — 9 deals I'd shop now from $18
Don't miss these early Black Friday LEGO deals
Although Black Friday is still weeks away, we're already seeing great deals from retailers across the board. Right now, you can score LEGO sets on sale from Amazon, Walmart and Target — with some of the best finds starting at just $18.
For example, the LEGO City 2024 Advent Calendar is now just $21 at Walmart and acts as the perfect countdown to the holiday season. If you're not a fan of themed LEGO sets, you can dream up your own perfect design with the LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box, now 45% off at Amazon.
We will likely see more Amazon LEGO deals pop up when Black Friday is in full swing, but if you're hoping to score some great deals ahead of time, check out my favorite finds below. P.S. Many of these sets make for great holiday gifts, as well. (Also, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes this week).
LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box: was $34 now $18 @ Amazon
Not a fan of themed LEGO sets? Want to flex your own creative muscles? Grab this 484-piece assorted set and dream up your own perfect LEGO build with this collection of mixed LEGO bricks. It comes with parts in 35 colors and includes parts like tires, windows, and eyes so you can bring anything you want to life.
LEGO City 2024 Advent Calendar: was $32 now $21 @ Walmart Swap your chocolate-filled advent calendar for one stuffed with LEGO! Behind each of the 24 doors, you'll find a festive-themed Minifigure or seasonal mini-build that will make the countdown to Christmas fly by.
LEGO Harry Potter Dobby The House-Elf: was $34 now $27 @ Amazon
Everyone's favorite house elf comes to life in this 403-piece set from LEGO's Harry Potter theme. Posable head, ears, arms and fingers animate Dobby while accessories pulled straight from the movies make this a must-have for fans.
LEGO Icons Orchid: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon
Though the entire LEGO botanicals collection is worth owning, one of the best finds among this year's Black Friday discounts is the LEGO Icons Orchid for $10 off normal price. This beautiful display piece even comes with it's own pot!
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Mask Kit: was $69 now $55 @ Target
Are your spidey senses tingling? If so, you need this Spider-Man Mask LEGO kit. This authentically detailed buildable model captures the style of the iconic superhero — and it's now 20% off. The set also makes a great gift for a Marvel movie lover or comic book fan
LEGO Star Wars: Ahsoka New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter: was $109 now $90 @ Amazon
Fans of Ahsoka on Disney Plus will love this set that comes with two starships, so you can reenact scenes from the series. It also comes with five minifigures, stud shooters, retractable landing gear and more in over 1,000 pieces total.
LEGO Technic 2022 Ford GT: was $119 now $95 @ Amazon
Any LEGO Technic set is for those interested in fundamental engineering, but the LEGO Technic 2022 Ford GT is an especially great set for car enthusiasts. This popular classic is a perfect 1:12 scale with authentic features like a V6 engine. At 20% off, this is an epic LEGO deal.
Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds: was $169 now $135 @ Walmart
Have a Potterhead in your life? This is the LEGO set they need. This impressively detailed, 2660-piece set is the very first LEGO model of the Wizarding World's most iconic locale: Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and it's absolutely packed with hidden details.
LEGO Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night: was $169 now $148 @ Amazon
While LEGO Art Sets include a few iconic pieces of art in brick form, they rarely go on sale. That's why I was excited to see the LEGO Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night for 13% off — it's not much, no, but it's the only excuse I need to buy this 3D set.
