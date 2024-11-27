One of our favorite iPads just crashed to lowest price ever in epic Black Friday deal

Black Friday starts in two days but we’re already seeing drastic discounts on the best iPads. This is especially true for the entry-level iPad 10, which is on sale for a very tempting price.

Right now, you can buy the iPad 10th Gen for $249 at Amazon. You’ll see the reduced price at $250, so you’ll need to apply the coupon to get the full discount. This matches the $249 deal we saw back in October, which is perfect if you missed that initial sale. However, keep in mind that the coupon only applies to the blue model.

Apple 10.9" iPad (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $349 now $249 at Amazon The 10th Gen iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. In our iPad 10th Gen review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet. Amazon is listing a reduced price of $250, but there's also a coupon on the page that you can click to drop the price to $249 for the blue model.

The iPad 10th Gen features welcome changes to Apple’s entry-level tablet. It has a sleeker design and a larger display but is unfortunately missing a headphone jack. Other useful features include the Touch ID-enabled power button, the landscape-oriented front camera and USB-C charging. The decently powerful A14 Bionic chip and 5G connectivity are also welcome upgrades from the previous model.

This tablet performed admirably across our various lab tests as part of our iPad 10th gen review. Its A14 Bionic chip can handle web surfing, video streaming and even some light gaming. Our testing also shows that you can get nearly 11 hours of battery life, along with a vivid display that can get very bright.

The most glaring flaw with the iPad 10th Gen is that it’s incompatible with the Apple Pencil 2 or Apple Pencil Pro. Thankfully, you’re not forced to use the older Apple Pencil 1 (with its awkward charging) since this tablet is compatible with the Apple Pencil with USB-C charging. The stylus doesn’t charge when it’s magnetically attached to the iPad, but it’s still a better alternative than the Apple Pencil 1, which has a lighting port to charge—requiring you to use an adapter to connect it via USB-C.

Though the iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets are more impressive, the basic iPad 10 is still a great option for those looking for a cheaper iPad. This is especially true thanks to this amazing sale. If I was in the market for this tablet, I’d get it right now before stock runs out.