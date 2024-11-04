Apple Pencil Pro drops again to $91 ahead of Black Friday — $38 off

If you’re thinking about picking up the new iPad mini 7, or you’re taking advantage of its recent surprisingly-early price drop, you may also be thinking about getting some accessories to go with it. Well you’re in luck, because the price of both the Apple Pencil (USB-C) and Apple Pencil Pro just dropped.

Right now you can pick up the Apple Pencil Pro for $91 over at Amazon, which is $38 off the usual price and just $2 off the lowest price we’ve seen. Similarly the Apple Pencil (USB-C) is now $69 at Amazon, which is $10 off the regular price and just $4 more than its all-time low of $65.

Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $91 @ Amazon

The best new iPads, including iPad mini 7, all get to benefit from the new features in Apple Pencil Pro — like the squeeze and barrel roll features. Not to mention all the classic Apple Pencil capabilities like pressure sensitivity, low-latency and tilt support.



Apple Pencil (USB-C): was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

If you want a cheaper stylus that covers the basics, than the Apple Pencil USB-C is the one for you. With pixel-perfect precision, low-latency and magnets to attach to your tablet, this is the no-frills approach to writing ad drawing on your tablet.

The Apple Pencil Pro is the newest Apple stylus on the scene, coming with a bunch of more advanced features you won’t see on other models. Launching alongside the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air, this stylus can detect when you squeeze it, opening up a contextual menu offering up different tools and options to aid whatever it is you’re doing.

The Pencil Pro also comes with a “barrel roll” feature that detects rotation, giving you further options when you’re using tools like shaped pens and brushes on your iPad. Essentially offering a more realistic experience in the process. There’s also Find My support, helping you track down the lost stylus, pressure sensitivity, magnetic charging and everything you’d get on older Apple Pencils. Apple’s also added haptic feedback now, because there’s haptic feedback in just about everything Apple does these days.

The Apple Pencil (USB-C) is, from a feature standpoint, a newer version of the 1st generation Apple Pencil. The big change is that it has a USB-C port, rather than a Lightning connector, and a design closer to that of the Apple Pencil 2 and Pro. There’s even a magnet in the side that snaps to the side of your iPad, though there’s no recharging feature here. You’ll have to physically plug it in for that.

The Apple Pencil USB-C is basic compared to its siblings, offering what Apple called “pixel-perfect precision”, tilt sensitivity, hover mode and of course the ability to draw and write on your tablet screen with minimal latency. There’s no pressure sensitivity or squeeze features, but if you have basic needs from a stylus or one of the cheaper models (like iPad 10th generation) then this is a solid option.