Not a typo! The iPad 10th Gen just crashed to $249 — lowest price ever

One of my favorite iPad deals ever has made a comeback! It’s a little tricky to find, but right now you can get the iPad 10th Gen for its lowest price ever.

For a limited time, the iPad 10.9” (Wi-Fi/64GB) is $249 at Amazon. Amazon lists the price as $279, with an additional $29 coupon dropping it to its lowest price ever. However, note that depending on your location it may not arrive in time for Christmas delivery.

So, why should you buy the latest basic iPad? Our iPad 10th Gen review had a ton of praise for this device. First up, this model has a sleek new design — its slimmer bezels make it look like a mini iPad Air. It’s also extremely portable, as it measures 0.28 inches thick and weighs 1.09 pounds.

This tablet is equipped with an A14 Bionic processor, which provides plenty of power for everyday tasks. It can also handle games like Genshin Impact without too much slowdown. And you’ll be able to use it for a long time on a charge, as the 10th Gen iPad lasted 10 hours and 57 minutes in our battery life tests.

No device is perfect, and the iPad 10th Gen does have a couple of flaws. The basic configuration only comes with 64GB of storage. In addition, the Apple Pencil situation is annoying — there’s nowhere to store or charge the 1st Gen Apple Pencil on this tablet. You can use the new Apple Pencil USB-C that snaps magnetically to the iPad’s side, but this one doesn’t have pressure sensitivity support, which sucks for artists like me.

The iPad 10th Gen is an excellent tablet for just about anyone, and it’s even better value for money after this $100 discount. Make sure to snag it while you can. For more deals, see the deals I’d buy in Best Buy’s weekend sale.