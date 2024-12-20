Massive Best Buy weekend sale live — 25 last-minute deals on laptops, TVs, iPhones and more

Black Friday is a distant memory now, so it’s all about holiday savings. Best Buy is stepping up with awesome last-minute deals, so act fast if you want to grab some bargains.

Apple fans, listen up! If it’s time for an upgrade, you can get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation at Best Buy. Plus, the 13-inch MacBook Air (M2/256GB) is $799 at Best Buy. This was $50 cheaper on Black Friday, but it’s still an excellent deal.

Want a massive OLED TV? Right now you can get the LG 77-inch C3 OLED 4K TV for $1,499 at Best Buy ($800 off.) This is an awesome price for an OLED TV in this size, so act fast. You can also get up to 40% off Roku and Fire TV streaming devices, including our favorite streamer, the Roku TV Stick 4K.

Check out my favorite Best Buy deals below. Plus, check out our Best Buy coupon codes guide and see the 21 best last-minute gifts under $50.

My favorite deals

iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy

Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)

Oura Ring 3: was $299 now $249 at Best Buy Oura just launched the Ring 4, an upgraded model with improved accuracy and battery life, but the Ring 3 will still get access to the latest features through the updated Oura app. This Best Buy deal drops the price by $50 on the base flat-topped model, which is useful, since the Oura Ring 4 only comes in a circular design. But don't wait around, since Oura has discontinued the Ring 3, so when it's gone, it's gone.

Price check: $249 @ Amazon

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $799 now $599 at Best Buy Looking for an incredible OLED picture without the high price? The LG B4 is the perfect companion. It's not as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, but you still get to bask in the glory of OLED display technology. Perfect black levels and ultra-wide viewing angles will have everything from movies to sports looking fantastic. Dedicated gamers will appreciate the B4's array of sought-after features, which includes four HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, VRR and FreeSync. The 48-inch B4 is a Best Buy exclusive, but all of the other sizes in the series are on sale as well.

Laptops

HP Chromebook 14: was $299 now $149 at Best Buy This HP Chromebook 14 model has a 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Celeron Processor, 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB of eMMC storage. The notebook also has a 720p webcam and an estimated 14 hours of battery life.

Lenovo Yoga 7i: was $1,049 now $649 at Best Buy Need a laptop that's flexible? The Lenovo Yoga 7i converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 16-inch 2K display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155U CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Plus, this is one portable device weighing 4.63 lbs, and measuring 0.75-inches thick.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. Amazon and Walmart have similar sales.

Headphones

Gaming

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: was $29 now $18 at Best Buy Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is one of those "exactly what it says on the tin" games. You'll play through all nine films in the mainline Star Wars series but in charming Lego form. With kid-friendly controls and a gentle difficulty curve, this is a great one for children and parents to play together.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5): was $69 now $19 at Best Buy In the mood for some Star Wars? Delve into Jedi Survivor, where you’ll play as Cal Kestis, a Jedi Knight battling the Empire five years after Fallen Order. Set in a vast galaxy, the game combines lightsaber combat, force abilities, and exploration, as Cal faces new enemies, uncovers secrets and continues his fight for survival.

EA Sports College Football 25 (PS5): was $69 now $32 at Best Buy After more than a decade of waiting, EA returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipated.

Asus ROG Ally X: was $799 now $699 at Best Buy Learning the lessons from the first ROG Ally, Asus created an absolute monster with the Ally X — packing that same stellar AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, a massive 24GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and (the most important upgrade) a gigantic 70Wh battery for vastly longer gaming sessions.

Home

Appliance sale: deals from $99 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 30% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $99. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.