Massive Best Buy weekend sale live — 25 last-minute deals on laptops, TVs, iPhones and more
Shop the best sales in Best Buy's last-minute deals section
Black Friday is a distant memory now, so it’s all about holiday savings. Best Buy is stepping up with awesome last-minute deals, so act fast if you want to grab some bargains.
Apple fans, listen up! If it’s time for an upgrade, you can get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation at Best Buy. Plus, the 13-inch MacBook Air (M2/256GB) is $799 at Best Buy. This was $50 cheaper on Black Friday, but it’s still an excellent deal.
Want a massive OLED TV? Right now you can get the LG 77-inch C3 OLED 4K TV for $1,499 at Best Buy ($800 off.) This is an awesome price for an OLED TV in this size, so act fast. You can also get up to 40% off Roku and Fire TV streaming devices, including our favorite streamer, the Roku TV Stick 4K.
Check out my favorite Best Buy deals below. Plus, check out our Best Buy coupon codes guide and see the 21 best last-minute gifts under $50.
My favorite deals
iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy
Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)
Price check: $29 @ Amazon
EDITOR'S CHOICE! The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance and access to every app you could want.
The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items.
Price check: $69 @ Amazon
Oura just launched the Ring 4, an upgraded model with improved accuracy and battery life, but the Ring 3 will still get access to the latest features through the updated Oura app. This Best Buy deal drops the price by $50 on the base flat-topped model, which is useful, since the Oura Ring 4 only comes in a circular design. But don't wait around, since Oura has discontinued the Ring 3, so when it's gone, it's gone.
Price check: $249 @ Amazon
The 2024 iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster Wi-Fi 6E support. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
Price check: $499 @ Amazon
Looking for an incredible OLED picture without the high price? The LG B4 is the perfect companion. It's not as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, but you still get to bask in the glory of OLED display technology. Perfect black levels and ultra-wide viewing angles will have everything from movies to sports looking fantastic. Dedicated gamers will appreciate the B4's array of sought-after features, which includes four HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, VRR and FreeSync. The 48-inch B4 is a Best Buy exclusive, but all of the other sizes in the series are on sale as well.
Need an E-Scooter that can go the distance? This Segway model has an excellent range of up to 43 miles. Our Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2 review also praised its powerful motor and built-in turn signals. It even supports Apple Find My, if you ever forget where you’ve parked it. Just note that this E-Scooter is rather heavy, weighing 53.5 pounds.
Price check: $799 @ Amazon
Laptops
This HP Chromebook 14 model has a 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Celeron Processor, 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB of eMMC storage. The notebook also has a 720p webcam and an estimated 14 hours of battery life.
Need a laptop that's flexible? The Lenovo Yoga 7i converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 16-inch 2K display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155U CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Plus, this is one portable device weighing 4.63 lbs, and measuring 0.75-inches thick.
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops. It's remarkably light and thin, yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. Our MacBook Air M2 review gave this laptop an Editor's Choice award because of its versatility, battery life and performance. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 is now available.
Price check: $799 @ Amazon
At $799, this is the best Copilot+ PC deal available! This 14-inch thin and light laptop features a Snapdragon X Elite for impressive performance and power efficiency, complemented by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
TVs
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. Amazon and Walmart have similar sales.
The Hisense A6 Series 4K TV offers stunning picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10, support for 4K gaming at 60Hz and voice control thanks to Google Assistant.
The Roku Select is part of Roku's new in-house line of TVs. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon
In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. Just note that the newer LG C4 OLED is now available.
Price check: $1,896 @ Amazon | $1,896 @ Walmart
Headphones
This $200 discount is a massive saving, and other headphones at this new price will struggle to compete with Beats' over-ears. We liked the sound quality in our Beats Studio Pro review, and the way that the headphones looked. There's also excellent noise canceling and up to 40 hours of battery life for some great staying power.
Price check: $169 @ Amazon
The AirPods Max top the tree of Apple's headphones line. While expensive, you get intuitive controls, a very comfortable fit, excellent noise canceling and studio quality sound. They earned a 4 star rating in our AirPods Max review, with the only slight issue being the 20 hour battery life.
Price check: $399 @ Amazon
Gaming
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is one of those "exactly what it says on the tin" games. You'll play through all nine films in the mainline Star Wars series but in charming Lego form. With kid-friendly controls and a gentle difficulty curve, this is a great one for children and parents to play together.
In the mood for some Star Wars? Delve into Jedi Survivor, where you’ll play as Cal Kestis, a Jedi Knight battling the Empire five years after Fallen Order. Set in a vast galaxy, the game combines lightsaber combat, force abilities, and exploration, as Cal faces new enemies, uncovers secrets and continues his fight for survival.
After more than a decade of waiting, EA returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipated.
Learning the lessons from the first ROG Ally, Asus created an absolute monster with the Ally X — packing that same stellar AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, a massive 24GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and (the most important upgrade) a gigantic 70Wh battery for vastly longer gaming sessions.
Home
Appliance sale: deals from $99 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to 30% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $99. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.
If you hope to get your home and furniture in pristine shape, you'll want to get your hands on this appliance. The Little Green HydroSteam machine combines steam, powerful suction and OXY formula to remove ground-in stains and tough, stuck-on messes from carpets, upholstery and other surfaces. It offers three cleaning modes — SteamWash for tough, oily messes; Steam for refreshing upholstery and cleaning tile grout; and Wash for enzyme-based stains like pet accidents.
This is a great deal if you’re looking for a robot mop to complement your robot vacuum. As our choice for the best robot mop, the iRobot Braava jet m6 provides detailed and comprehensive cleaning. Its mapping is accurate, and you can request that specific rooms be cleaned separately. It will even work in tandem with compatible models from the same brand. In our iRobot Braava jet m6 review, we said this is "the smartest robot mop and sweeper we’ve tested."