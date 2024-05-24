Hurry! The iPad Air 2022 just hit an all-time price low at Amazon

Shopping for a new tablet? Apple may have revamped its iPad line-up this year with its latest-and-greatest M3 chips, but you can still save big on older models that still work great — and we've just found one of the best iPad deals of all time.

Right now, Amazon is selling the 5th Gen iPad Air (64GB/WiFi) for just $399. That's a savings of $200, a whopping $80 cheaper than its Black Friday price. You'll need to act fast, though, as discounted Apple products historically doesn't last long at Amazon. If you're looking for a great Apple deal, this is a tough one to beat.

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $399 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

Price check: $399 @ Best Buy

The iPad Air is a stellar member of the iPad range. In our iPad Air 2022 review, we had almost nothing but praise for this device, calling it one of the best tablets we'd ever tested at the time.

In our tests, it blazed through everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, and multi-tasking with different apps. Even graphically demanding games like Genshin Impact were no match for this tablet's performance. This excellent device ticks practically every box between its beautiful 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 12 MP cameras, over 10 hours of battery life and very fast performance.

Granted, it can't beat the power and performance of iPad Pro, and its M1 chip is a few generations behind at this point. But it has more than enough power to handle whatever your average users can throw at it.

Better still, the iPad Air 2022 makes a great replacement for a smaller laptop, albeit only with some pretty pricey accessories. If you want the Magic Keyboard, it'll set you back $299. If you want the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil to write on the iPad's screen, that's another $129.

Since this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the iPad Air, we highly recommend you run, not walk, to snag one. And if you're looking for even more options, check out our iPad deals coverage.