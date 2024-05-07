Forget the $1,299 iPad Pro — this iPad just got a permanent price cut to $349

The next generation of iPads have arrived, with Apple confirming huge upgrades for both the iPad Air and the iPad Pro. But a casual mention towards the end of the company's "Let Loose" event today will come as good news to those of us on more of a budget.

While recapping the changes to Apple's premium iPad models, CEO Tim Cook confirmed the company's entry-level device is also getting a permanent price cut.

The new iPad Pro sounds like an absolute rocket ship thanks to its new OLED screen, M4 processor and a redesigned Magic Keyboard. But it also starts at $1,299 — or $1,499 if you want it with a cellular connection.

But the humble iPad (10th gen) has just seen its price cut by a hundred bucks which brings it down to just $349. That's a real bargain considering this device offers a huge improvement over its predecessor. Gone are the large bezels, Home button and Lightning port of older iPads in favor of a 10.9-inch display, a Touch ID power button like the iPad Air and USB-C charging.

The front-facing camera has also been moved to the landscape edge, which is clearly such a good change that Apple has just done the same thing for the Air and Pro upgrades.

An affordable entry point

If you just want a basic iPad for the everyday tasks of watching the best Netflix shows or doing some light editing work, this is a great option and Apple just made it even more affordable to purchase.

There are a couple of caveats to bear in mind, before we get too carried away. The iPad (10th gen) is powered by an aging A14 Bionic processor (from the iPhone 12 Pro) which can't hold a candle to the M-series chips inside the more powerful iPads. And perhaps of more concern — that $349 price tag gets you a mere 64GB of storage. Which, in 2024, is frankly pretty ridiculous.

If you're interested, here's the full list of specs:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 iPad 10.9-inch (2022) Display 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina OS iPadOS 16 (pre-installed) Chipset A14 Bionic Storage 64GB, 256GB Rear camera 12MP Front camera 12MP with 122-degree FOV Video quality Up to 4K Wireless Wi-Fi 6, optional 5G

One thing to bear in mind...

(Image credit: Future)

There's one thing I'd be remiss not to point out before you take advantage of Apple's generous price cut on this device: there may be an update incoming before the end of the year.

While Apple's "Let Loose" event didn't touch on updates to the iPad (10th gen) or the iPad mini, both devices have gone well over a year without an update. Even though Apple is likely to reserve a September event for the launch of the iPhone 16, there's an outside chance it could refresh the entry-level iPad too.

Sadly, I don't have a working crystal ball so I can't say for sure if the iPad (10th gen) will be pushed to the sidelines come the fall. But if you're in need of an extra device for work or school, then this iPad can tick a lot of boxes. And leaving your bank balance $100 healthier doesn't hurt any, either.